Brandon Marshall: “Disgusting” to say people should stand for anthem or leave U.S.

Getty Images

Responses to the NFL’s anthem policy continue to roll in on Thursday and President Trump’s suggestion that those who don’t stand for the playing of the song should “maybe” leave the country was also a topic of discussion for Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

Marshall took a knee during the anthem for part of the 2016 season and said Thursday that he doesn’t like the new policy put in place by the league, but understands the league’s reasoning for putting it in place. He was less understanding of the President’s suggestion, calling it “disgusting” and explaining why he feels that way.

“Just because somebody disagrees with something or if I didn’t stand for the anthem or like what’s going on, that’s him saying I should be kicked out of the county,” Marshall said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7. “We’re supposed to talk about things, talk about things, work things through. Everybody’s not going to agree on things, everybody’s not going to have the same opinion on things so just because somebody disagrees or has an issue with something going on in this country doesn’t mean they should pack up and leave.”

Cornerback Chris Harris said he wishes players had been consulted, but that the league’s decision makes it “clear cut” for players when it comes to making a choice to be on the field or in the locker room during the playing of the anthem. He added that he thinks there’s “probably going to be a lot” of players who choose to stick in the locker room and expects people to pay a lot of attention to who makes that choice, which would almost certainly work against the goal of focusing on football that several team owners cited as the reason for adopting the policy.