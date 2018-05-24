Broncos bring in Howard Mudd as consultant during OTAs

Getty Images

As the Broncos try to improve their offensive, they need to improve their offensive line. And they’ll try to do that with the assistance of one of the best offensive line coaches the NFL has ever seen.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, Howard Mudd is serving as a consultant to the Broncos during Organized Team Activities.

Mudd, 76, perhaps is best known for his time with the Colts. As Klis notes, the Colts allowed the fewest sacks in the league during Mudd’s 12 years in Indianapolis.

Mudd has served as offensive line coach with six other teams. He retired after the 2012 season. And while there’s no indication that this unretirement currently will entail anything more than offseason consulting, anything that Denver offensive line coaches Sean Kugler and Chris Strausser can glean from Mudd will be a plus.