Buccaneers sign Vita Vea

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft under contract.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that defensive tackle Vita Vea has agreed to a deal with the team. Vea was selected with the 12th overall pick after the Bucs moved down from No. 7 in a trade with the Bills. The Bills originally acquired the pick in the trade that sent tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals.

Vea’s contract will be for four years with a team option for a fifth year. That option must be exercised before Vea’s fourth season and is guaranteed for injury only.

Vea had 99 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over three years at the University of Washington. He’s part of a new look defensive line in Tampa as Jason Pierre-Paul, Vinny Curry, Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein also joined the team this offseason.