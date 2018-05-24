Bucs sign second-round pick Carlton Davis

Getty Images

The Bucs announced the signing of second-round pick Carlton Davis on Thursday. The team got first-round pick Vita Vea under contract earlier in the day.

Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter praised Davis after Thursday’s OTA.

“He’s been real consistent,” Koetter said. “All of the rookies that are practicing are holding their own and that’s why you draft them. Carlton is off to a very fast start.”

Davis started 32 of 38 games at Auburn, making 138 tackles with 33 passes defensed and four interceptions.