C.J. Prosise trying to show he can stay healthy for Seahawks

Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise has appeared in just 11 games in two seasons in Seattle as multiple injuries have kept him watching from the sidelines.

Prosise hopes to show he can be durable and available in his third season with the Seahawks.

“I just know what I can do, I know the impact I have on the game when I’m out there,” Prosise said, via Michael-Shaun Dugar of the Athletic. “That’s the thing that really hurt me because, through everything – the community stuff, like I said, that’s my passion – when I’m out there on the field, and I’m making a big play or I’m scoring a touchdown, that’s the best feeling I can ever have. I want that feeling all the time.”

Prosise has had hamstring and groin strains, a fractured scapula and a pair of ankle sprains and a broken wrist bone that’s kept him out of 21 regular season games, four preseason games and two playoff games. He hired a full-time personal trainer to help get him in better shape to attempt to avoid the types of injuries that have hampered him in the past.

“His body just wasn’t ready to take on that type of stress and responsibility,” Prosise’s trainer Kevin Allen said. “Now, he’s a totally different being. He’s ready. He’s 225 (pounds) solid. Running stronger than ever. Quick as ever. More powerful than ever. It’s not going to be a hit-C.J.-and-he-fall-down type thing no more. Hit C.J., and you better wrap him up – because he’s 225 solid. It’s not 225 fluff.”

Prosise has been a promising piece when he has been able to see the field. He had 153 yards of offense in a win in New England in 2016. He then broke a 72-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles the next week before fracturing his shoulder-blade and missing the rest of the season.

But Prosise’s lack of availability has forced Seattle to load up on additional options. Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis fill the more traditional running back mold while J.D. McKissic provides the receiving back alternative. Prosise will have to show he can stay on the field or risk Seattle moving on at the end of training camp.