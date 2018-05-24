Cardinals sign second-rounder Christian Kirk

AP

The Cardinals are down to one unsigned pick.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk agreed to a four-year deal with the team on Thursday, which leaves third-round center Mason Cole as the only member of the draft class without a contract.

Kirk was selected with the 47th overall pick in the second round despite a recent arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and property damage. The Cardinals were aware of the arrest and coach Steve Wilks said the team “felt very good” about what they learned while looking into the incident.

Kirk had 234 catches for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years at Texas A&M. He also returned six punts and a kickoff for touchdowns, so he could vie for playing time on multiple fronts during his rookie season.