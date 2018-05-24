Chiefs get second-rounder Breeland Speaks under contract

Getty Images

Linebacker Breeland Speaks is the latest Chiefs draft pick to agree to a contract.

The Chiefs announced on Thursday that second-round pick Breeland Speaks has signed a four-year deal with the team. The linebacker is the third of six picks to sign with the team.

Speaks was the 46th overall pick of the draft and the first player selected by the Chiefs this year. Their first-round pick was traded to the Bills in the deal that netted quarterback Patrick Mahomes last year.

Speaks spent three years at Ole Miss and left the school with 121 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He’ll be in the mix for playing time off the edge after the Chiefs parted ways with Tamba Hali this offseason.