Cowboys receivers want to “prove the world wrong”

Even before the Cowboys released Dez Bryant, there weren’t too many people predicting big things for the Dallas receiving corps in 2018.

Tight end Jason Witten’s retirement didn’t do anything to change that, but the receivers left on the Cowboys roster are pushing back against the negative outlook. Wide receiver Allen Hurns said the team will benefit from every member of the group, which also includes Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Terrance Williams and Noah Brown, having something to prove.

Thompson outlined just what the group hopes to prove.

“I’m excited to be in a group of guys who are hungry and want to prove the world wrong,” Thompson said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t really have too much social media stuff, so I barely hear it, but we know what they say. But we’ll be having this discussion in November, and it will be totally different.”

The response is what most would expect from players with pride in their games and we’ll likely hear similar musings in the months leading up to the start of the regular season. That’s when there will be an actual determination about how Dallas’ plan at receiver has worked out.