David Tepper meets with Panthers players about anthem issue

AP

New Panthers owner David Tepper isn’t wasting any time wading into NFL business.

According to Kelsey Riggs of WCNC, Tepper flew straight from being approved at the Atlanta owners meeting to Charlotte to meet with some of his new employees yesterday.

Tepper apparently discussed the league’s new anthem policy with a few of the team captains and key leaders on the team. A source described the meeting as including “good dialogue and discussion” about the issue.

The Panthers hadn’t exactly been known for advocacy when Jerry Richardson owned the team.

When President Donald Trump sparked a new wave of protesting players last fall, only veteran defensive end Julius Peppers made any notice of it, by staying in the locker room during the anthem the following week. And as a future Hall of Famer, Peppers had the kind of job security to stand on his own two feet, even if he didn’t kneel.