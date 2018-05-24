DeMarcus Lawrence on not holding out: I’m not everybody else; I’m DeMarcus

Getty Images

While Le'Veon Bell remains a holdout from the Steelers’ offseason program after the team placed the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season, DeMarcus Lawrence signed his franchise tag within hours of receiving it. Why, the Cowboys defensive end was asked?

“Cause I’m not everybody else,” Lawrence said. “I’m DeMarcus. DeMarcus does what DeMarcus want to do.”

Lawrence, who is due to make $17.143 million under the tag, still wants a long-term deal. The Cowboys are working on extensions for Lawrence and offensive guard Zack Martin.

Martin, who will make $9.341 million this season under the fifth-year option, is working out at the team facility but not participating in OTAs.

“Y’all don’t see Zack here, but Zack’s here,” Lawrence said. “I don’t really want to speak on that. Zack has got his things going on. He’s here, so it is what it is.”

Lawrence, 26, made only nine sacks his first three seasons while missing 16 games with injuries and a four-game suspension. He had 14.5 sacks last season.

Lawrence trusts that the Cowboys (eventually) will pay him as their “war daddy” pass-rusher, which is why he signed the tag and is showing up every day at The Star.

“I know how to play the [business] game, too,” Lawrence said. “I might not play the game just the way everybody else play their game, but I know if I keep putting in that work and do what I need to do on the field, they’re going to sign me, so I’m not really worried about it.”