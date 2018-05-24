Doug Baldwin calls President Trump “an idiot”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 24, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Doug Baldwin said Wednesday he was “not surprised” by the NFL’s new national anthem policy. A day later, the Seahawks receiver expressed even less surprise at President Trump’s suggestion that those who refuse to stand for the national anthem maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”

“He’s an idiot, plain and simple,” Baldwin said, via video from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I mean, listen, I respect the man because he’s a human being first and foremost, but he’s just being more divisive, which is not surprising. It is what it is. But for him to say that anybody who doesn’t follow his viewpoints or his constituents’ viewpoints should be kicked out of the country, it’s not very empathetic. It’s not very American-like, actually. It’s not very patriotic. It’s not what this country was founded upon. It’s kind of ironic of me that the President of the United States is contradicting what our country is really built on.”

Baldwin has become one of the NFL’s most outspoken players on the league’s national anthem decision. A host of other players have joined him in opposing the new policy.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long said he believes the NFL acted out of “fear of a president turning his base against a corporation” as well as “fear of a diminished bottom line.”

President Trump supports the policy, of course, but he doesn’t like the addendum that allows players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem this season.

“I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms,” the President said on FOX News Channel on Thursday. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem.”

The President’s comments have turned the issue into an even bigger controversy as Baldwin and Brandon Marshall’s responses showed Thursday.

Permalink 65 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

65 responses to “Doug Baldwin calls President Trump “an idiot”

  2. “It’s kind of ironic of me that the President of the United States is contradicting what our country is really built on.”

    Wow. Debacled.

  7. Communist Trump is trying to turn this Presidency into a dictatorship. Soon he will only allow media that agrees with his viewpoint to cover him.

  11. The same fans who find kneeling during the anthem disrespectful are the same ones who are drunk with Cheeto crumbs on their shirts while it is playing.

    Hypocrites.

  12. Never thought much of Doug ,,,yet each year he puts up the Numbers ,,, now THIS,,YOU GOTTA LOVE THIS GUY,,,,I DO,,,

  14. Again, do we have to report and list everyone opposed to the new policy and negative comments against the President of these United States. Hoping to see more focus on the Pro Football NFL Game here.

  15. He did not say President Trump is an idiot. He said Comrade Trump is an idiot.

  16. “I mean, listen, I respect the man because he’s a human being first and foremost…”

    There appears to be a lot of circumstantial evidence to the contrary…

  19. Good for Doug.

    While the Resident wishes this was Russia Jr., and he could kick people out of the country who don’t agree with him, he seems to forget that flag represents the freedom to speak truth to power. It’s what makes America different from other countries.

    People have sacrificed their lives so that we wouldn’t have to live under authoritarian rule. Trump wants to gin up his base, and the NFL owners will sacrifice any American ideals if it puts more dollars in the till. A match made in heaven.

  20. Progressives always hate it when people disagree. If they ruin your day with demonstrations or even riots, it’s for justice or whatever. But if you react, you’re the divisive one somehow. They are just boring at this point.

  21. I’m just curious to know if you’re going to do a story on everyone disagrees with the President and most Americans. Because you guys tears taste so good! #winning

  24. The NFL hired an advisor that told them…”Say it was because of Trump and you’ll all be off the hook,” I could have told them the same thing for $100 bucks. There are millions of people that want to blame POTUS for any and everything.The real reason the NFL adopted this was lost money. End of story.

  30. Go to any game this year ladies and gentleman. ANY game. Any city.
    Go into the hallways and corridors during the anthem. People laughing, taking selfies, yelling, buying food, buying beer. Oh and NOT ONE PERSON IS GOING TO TAKE THEIR HAT OFF.

    This issue wasn’t/isn’t/and will never be about respect for the anthem.

  33. Trump is making every effort possible to turn the US into a fascist country. Massive attacks on the free press, independent judiciary and other aspects of the Constitution. Congratulating totalitarian dictators with awful human rights records for remaining in power and suggesting America should have a president for life ie Trump. Belief that anyone who disagrees with him should leave the country. Massive pollution for profit scheme that benefits only the 1% and will cause massive health problems to millions of Americans. Has told over 4000 documented lies and massive distortions since he was elected.

    Years from now when the real damage Trump and his cronies are causing is obvious to all the treason he commits on a daily basis will see him remembered as the most vile political figure in the history of the country.

  34. And President Trump calls Doug Baldwin “an idiot”… See how that works? No one cares.

  35. Look it doesn’t matter what you think about the protest/disrespect or whatever you want to call it. The whole idea of if you don’t like how I think you should leave the country is bankrupt. I don’t like that you have a big ass gun but guess what this is America and you have the right to have that big ass gun and anyone who tells you otherwise can go take a hike. People should be pissed about this because it isn’t about agreeing or disagreeing. Today it is these cats freedom to protest, tomorrow it will be your gun.

  36. His whole life trump has gotten results. And that’s what he’s doing now. And you know what? The people who voted for him are getting what they voted for. And they are happy. That’s democracy in action folks.

  42. He’s right about the POTUS being an idiot, but wrong about him being a human being.

  44. terripet says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm
    Baldwin your an average wr at best What would you do without football. Wash cars
    ———–
    Um… He went to Stanford. Pretty sure his options are more open to than just washing cars if the football thing didn’t work out.

  47. This President does know that before September 11th all NFL players stayed in the locker room for the anthem, right? It wasn’t until the government started funding the NFL for displays of patriotism before the game that the players came out for the anthem.

    Of course he remembers that, he has “a very good brain.”

    It’s so sad how people allow politicians to divide us like this. Especially over BS we shouldn’t even be fighting over.

  48. The rednecks are attacking Baldwin, not knowing that he is a Stanford grad with a college degree. They assume that all black football players have no employable skills outside of football. LOL

  49. When will people realize that politics and religion should never enter the workplace or sports internet sites. Save it for your living room or backyard BBQ. Everybody has a different opinion on the matter and finding common ground is damn near impossible

  50. Terripet thinks that Trump, who has been in office for little over a year, deserves credit for the current economic expansion. (Which, at all events, really isn’t that great.)

    The schools in Indiana really must be first rate.

  54. Let me stomp my feet and cry cause I don’t agree. The same guy you say is idiot has your demographics unemployment rate at an all time low. Tired of hearing all the time if something doesn’t go the way the left wants it throws out racist. The country is more successful right now then in any of the eight years under Obama. Dems just wanna disagree with anything Trump says. When are the Dem voters gonna realize that the people you vote for could care less about you. Just look at the highest crime rates cities. Guarantee you it’s run by a Democrat

  55. Greatest President of all time. Baldwin is more a fan of Presidents that disrespect the country and it’s great history.

  58. kevo126 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:43 pm
    “Doug Baldwin refuses Trump’s tax cuts”

    A headline you will not read.
    – – – – – – – – – —
    Here I will correct for you…the “temporary” middle class tax cut which added an immediate 1.5 trillion dollar to our defict, will increase in 2024…..The only problem is Trump thought he was leaving the yax increase when he was leaving….he should have made it 2020

  59. terripet says:

    May 24, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Baldwin unemployment is at aball time low for black people. Your a idiot stop talking you don’t have a clue
    _______________________________

    Lack of proper writing skills aside, this is total straw man argument. You are claiming that Baldwin is speaking out against something that is completely in no way related to the point he is actually making. If you don’t know what his point is then you are not in a position to refute it.

  60. Doug Baldwin — not the first nor will he be the last. He’s another brick in the wall.

  61. terripet says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Baldwin unemployment is at aball time low for black people. Your a idiot stop talking you don’t have a clue
    —————–

    Trump has nothing to do with the employment rate of black people…or white people for that matter…I don’t think many Trump supporters have a clue what exactly Trump has done to improve the country since he took office…and probably don’t realize that he talks a lot but accomplishes very little…

  62. Republicans and Democrats are two wings of the same bird.
    Trump is a war criminal just like Obama, just like Bush, just like Clinton, and just like the next corporate war monger the electoral college elects.

  63. Liberals and Conservatives have so much more in common than the stereotypical rhetoric leads people to believe.

    Maybe if we knock it off with this divisive, tribal nonsense we can actually resolve the issues that threaten the future of this country for all of us. Seems like a better idea than continuing to scream at each other through the desolate wasteland that is our current political culture.

  65. Paul Byvtary says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:40 pm
    Doug Baldwin is like all liberals, an absolute idiot.
    —————————
    Don’t forget, they al should be in jail.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!