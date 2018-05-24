Eagles sign LB Kyle Wilson

Getty Images

The Eagles linebacking corps got shaken up this week when Paul Worrilow tore his ACL in practice and Mychal Kendricks was released.

The team announced the addition of a new player to the group on Thursday. Kyle Wilson has been signed to the team after trying out during their recent rookie minicamp.

Wilson went undrafted in April after wrapping up his time at Arkansas State. He had 173 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception over the last two seasons.

The move leaves the Eagles with 11 linebackers on the 90-man roster, although that number includes Worrilow so there are 10 competing for roles on the team this year.