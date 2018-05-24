Erie County Executive glad for Kim Pegula’s comments about new stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
AP

In an interview with the Buffalo News this week, Bills co-owner Kim Pegula sounded a doubtful note about the chances of building a new stadium in Buffalo.

Pegula noted the high cost of building a stadium, the lack of desire from fans to buy personal seat licenses, the lack of desire from public officials to fund a stadium and the money spent to buy the team as reasons for that pessimistic take. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz responded to Pegula’s comments on Thursday.

“I’ve been saying this for years,” Poloncarz wrote on Twitter. “Recently built stadiums are approaching $2 billion. That is a ridiculous amount of money to spend for just a stadium if you think about all the other needs a community has to address. I’m glad Kim Pegula said publicly what all with the team knew.”

The Bills have a lease at New Era Stadium through the 2022 season and can opt out after the 2020 season, although the team has said they do not plan to exercise that option. There is an $18 million renovation project in the works, but the question of what path the team takes beyond this lease will remain a question in the coming years.

6 responses to “Erie County Executive glad for Kim Pegula’s comments about new stadium

  2. Russ Brandon was a train wreck, but man imagine having the resume of “…was hot 25 years ago and Terry picked me up at the restaurant I was waitressing at” as your qualifications for being of the Bills.
    Mind you she’s right about all of this. But still…

  4. Portland Bills?

    St. Louis Bills?

    Toronto Bills?

    Utah Bills?

    London Bills?

    Mexico City Bills?

    Won’t be the Buffalo Bills much longer

  6. theboysvlog says:
    May 24, 2018 at 5:47 pm
    ____________________________________________________
    Do you personally know her? Did you know she is the President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment? Manages the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League, Buffalo Bandits of the National Lacrosse League, Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League, Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, HarborCenter and Black River Entertainment, an independent record label based in Nashville, Tennessee? She is doing pretty well for herself. The Bills will remain in Buffalo…Period.

