Jaguars sign third-round pick Ronnie Harrison

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of third-round pick Ronnie Harrison.

“I’m just excited,” Harrison said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’m ready to get out there and show what I can do. I’m blessed to be in this position and am ready to work. I just want to say thank you to my mom and my family and everybody who’s been pushing me.”

The Alabama safety became the fifth of the team’s draft picks to sign. Fourth-round offensive lineman Will Richardson (North Carolina State), sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee (Nebraska), seventh-round linebacker Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) and seventh-round punter Logan Cooke (Mississippi State) also are under contract.

Harrison appeared in 44 games with 30 starts for the Crimson Tide and made 177 tackles during his three-year career.