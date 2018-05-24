Jake Butt feels “strongest I’ve ever been”

AP

The Broncos got a total of 50 catches from tight ends last season which is equal to the amount of catches that the Jets got from Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Twelve other tight ends posted more catches than that and the Broncos’ hopes of better offensive output across the board in 2018 would be improved if they could get more production from the position. Jake Butt is part of the plan on that front and the 2017 fifth-round pick says that the torn ACL that kept him out all of last season is no longer an obstacle.

Butt said his knee feels great and that he feels the “strongest I’ve ever been” as he prepares for the delayed start to his NFL career. Quarterback Case Keenum agreed that Butt is looking strong in practice.

“I honestly didn’t know,” Keenum said, via the Denver Post. “I knew he was injured, but I had no idea that it was even a knee issue. You can’t even tell. He’s running around making cuts and doing a great job.”

The Broncos added another tight end in the fifth round this year by drafting Troy Fumagalli and they also have Jeff Heuerman on hand as they look for better output this time around.