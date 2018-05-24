Jamar Taylor early favorite to start at cornerback for Cardinals

Getty Images

It’s been just a few days since Jamar Taylor joined the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s already being viewed as the favorite to start at cornerback with his new team opposite stalwart Patrick Peterson.

Taylor was acquired from the Cleveland Browns last Friday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. He started 29 games at cornerback for Cleveland over that span and will get the chance to remain a starter with his new team. However, it’s a chance that isn’t set in stone.

“I think when you look at what he’s done on paper, I think you can say that (he’s the favorite),” Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said, via Bob Baum of the Associated Press, “but once we get out on the field, it’s a clean slate for everybody.”

Taylor recorded 119 tackles, a forced fumble, a half sack and three interceptions over the last two years in Cleveland. It was his first chance to be a full-time starter after starting just nine games in three years in Miami from 2013-15.

“I’ve always got 100 percent confidence in myself,” Taylor said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to put the work in. You can’t just come in here and be like oh, you’re going to be the guy. There’s a ton of guys in here that are really good. I’ve been watching the last couple of days. I just have to come in here and make sure I’m doing my job so I get that opportunity.”

The Cardinals released veteran Marcus Williams after trading for Taylor last week. Bene Benwikere, Brandon Williams and sixth-round pick Chris Campbell will be among the players attempting to wrestle the job from his grasp before the regular season.