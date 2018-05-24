Joe Flacco is worried about “right now,” not the future

AP

Quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t have anything to say about the Ravens drafting Lamar Jackson in the first round of this year’s draft immediately after the pick was made, but he shared some of his thoughts about the new arrival to the quarterback room during a media session on Thursday.

Flacco said it was “unfortunate” if people think he’s holding a grudge about the team’s decision to draft Jackson and that all has been well with the rookie since they started working together. Flacco said he’s welcomed Jackson with “open arms” and “we’re all helping each other all the time” because everyone’s focus is on putting the best team on the field come the regular season.

There’s been talk of a package of plays for Jackson that would get him on the field while Flacco remains the starter. The veteran said on Thursday that he’s OK with that if it helps the team win while adding that he thinks the best way to do that involves having him under center.

Flacco also fielded questions about what the future holds for him and acknowledged the obvious by saying that drafting Jackson represents part of the team’s plans. He said he didn’t know what that plan entails, but that he’s worried about “right now” because nothing can be promised beyond that.