John Dorsey on Nick Foles report: We’re excited about Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

A report this week indicated that the Browns took a run at trading for Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles this offseason, but found themselves looking elsewhere for a quarterback when the Eagles passed on the deal after running it by Foles.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey was asked about that report on Wednesday and cited tampering rules as a reason for a no comment while also taking time to mention the veteran quarterback that the team did wind up acquiring in a trade.

“Well I know this, we’re very excited to have Tyrod Taylor as our starting quarterback,” Dorsey said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m not going to talk about another team’s player. You all know my position on that. He’s with the Philadelphia Eagles and I won’t talk about him.”

Taylor was also asked about the report, but noted that a Foles bid would have predated his arrival in Cleveland and therefore “really doesn’t affect me.”