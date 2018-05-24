Kevin White: I believe in myself even if Bears don’t

Getty Images

The Bears declined to exercise their fifth-year option on wide receiver Kevin White‘s contract this offseason in a move that couldn’t have taken anyone by surprise.

Injuries have limited White to five games since being drafted seventh overall in the 2015 draft and the option is guaranteed in the case of injury, which makes for too much risk for a player who hasn’t shown he can actually help the team on the field. In a series of short answers to questions from reporters on Wednesday, White shrugged off the decision.

“I’m motivated every single day, with or without the option. … Don’t know [if the Bears believe in me],” White said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Really doesn’t bother me at all. I believe in myself.”

White added that he’s “built Ford tough” in response to a question about what he’s learned about himself over the last three years and that “anything I want” is possible during the 2018 season. That may not be a popular outside opinion given how things have played out, but actions over the months to come will prove much more significant to White’s future than anything that comes out of his mouth.