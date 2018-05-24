Kim Pegula doubts ability to get new stadium in Buffalo

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula doesn’t seem particularly optimistic about the chances of the Bills getting a new stadium in the greater Buffalo area anytime soon.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the current lease with Buffalo for New Era Field expires after the 2022 season.

“I don’t even know if we can get there,” Pegula said.. “I know fans in Buffalo don’t want higher ticket prices, they don’t want PSLs (personal seat licenses). The state doesn’t want to give you any money, the city doesn’t … We don’t have a billion-and-a-half dollars sitting around. We used it to buy the team.”

The venue replaced War Memorial Stadium as the home stadium for the Bills upon its opening in 1973 and has played host to the team ever since. It was renovated in 1998 and had additional renovations completed in 2014. An additional privately funded $18 million renovation is also in the works.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Soldier Field, Lambeau Field, Oakland Coliseum and Arrowhead Stadium are the only stadiums in the NFL older that New Era Field. However, the Rams and Raiders are leaving their homes for new stadiums in Inglewood, Calif. and Las Vegas in 2020, and Soldier Field and Lambeau Field have had significant renovations to their original designs done in 2003.