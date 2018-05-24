Le’Veon Bell should tell Antonio Brown to mind his own business

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

The man who likes to say “business is booming” arguably should be minding his own business.

For the second straight year, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is publicly imploring Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell to show up at a time when Bell isn’t even under contract with the team.

“Well, the first rule of getting better is showing up,” Brown said regarding Bell. “You can’t make anything better without showing up. So I think if you show up, I think everyone will understand where you want to be. That you wants to be here not just this year but for years to come. Come out here and show up, show you want to get better and show guys you’re serious.”

Last year, Brown waited until training camp to begin a public campaign to cajole Bell into showing up. The comments emerged as part of what seemed to be an effort by the team to get Bell to sign his franchise tender or risk the ire of the fan base.

Ultimately, Bell’s absence traces to the team’s decision to use the franchise tag for a second straight year. If the Steelers think he wants too much money, they should have let him hit the open market and signed him to a new deal once he realized that he had overestimated the demand for his services.

Instead, the Steelers restricted Bell’s ability to leave. And the chosen device gives Bell the ability to stay away until Labor Day, if he wants. It’s his only leverage, his only way to get the kind of long-term deal that he thinks he deserves.

So if Brown has concerns about Bell not being there, Brown shouldn’t be publicly (or privately) pressuring Bell to show up, where he’d perhaps tear an ACL. Brown should be pressuring the front office to take care of Bell the same way the front office has taken care of Brown. Twice.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Le’Veon Bell should tell Antonio Brown to mind his own business

  1. Maybe Bell should focus on being available for 16+ games because he’s already been suspended. Twice.

  2. No, Antonio Brown is saying that Bell needs to come camp because they have a new OC in Randy Fichtner and learn the new playbook. In previous years, Bell was already familiar with Todd Haley’s system and training camp/OTAs weren’t as critical.

  3. “Brown should be pressuring the front office to take care of Bell the same way the front office has taken care of Brown. Twice.” then Bell should be asking for a more reasonable sum for his stats, position, durability of the position, injury history, suspension history, etc.

  4. Brown showed up when he was underpaid. Bell is getting 5 mil more than hes worth for the second season in a row and is crying about it. Totally different situations.

  5. Brown is right, he knows first hand that the Steelers don’t negotiate with holdouts. Even though Bell isn’t technically under contract, he’s still holding out. He’s still not with the team. He’s still not learning the new playbook. He’s still not showing anyone that he’s dedicated to the team. He’s all about himself, and while that might get him paid on a long term deal next year from another team, it won’t get him paid from the Steelers.

  6. There is so much dissent on this team it’s unlikely they’ll ever make it to the playoffs in this decade. Certainly, going from a Superbowl wannabe to a one-and-done-only-team-to-get-a-bye-and-blow-it franchise has to sting. But the fallout is amazing. So much bitterness and tension between the players. And now Looney is running his big mouth about protesting the anthem when this overprivileged entitled brat has never had to deal with police brutality in his sheltered, rich kid ivory tower existence. I’m sure many of the players grew up with racism and don’t want to hear Looney spouting out about stuff he knows nothing about.

  7. I am sure Brown didn’t just go to the media and begin speaking on Bell, someone asked and he gave his opinion. I get tired of people in the media saying players don’t answer questions, they speak vaguely but then when they do speak, then the same media generate more eyeballs by criticizing the way the individual answered the question.

    When Brown was getting paid as a mid tier receiver and he was clearly the best in the league, he voiced his opinion about his contract but also showed the Steelers he was dedicated to them and never missed a team function. That show of loyalty paid off because the Steelers took care of him. So when a reporter ask Brown about Bell’s situation, he used his scenario to answer the question. Show you are dedicated to the team and the team will take care of you.

    If you guys don’t like that answer then stop asking.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!