Mark Ingram will show up for mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Mark Ingram wants a new contract, and he’s willing to let his bosses know that. But he’s not going to get fined in the process.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints coach Sean Payton said that Ingram would be at the team’s mandatory minicamp June 12-14.

Ingram has skipped the rest of the offseason workouts with the team. He’s also been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s PED policy, so you wouldn’t think he has the best bargaining position.

Payton said that while he didn’t agree with Ingram’s decision to stay away, he understood it.

“It’s important to separate personal feelings and professional feelings,” Payton said. “I care too much for a guy like him and think the world of him and I told him when we spoke. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t necessarily agree with it. We talked for a long time a couple times, so it is what it is. . . .

“I don’t really get as concerned about something I can’t control like that, and I’m really focused on the guys that are here and making sure the guys that are here are improving and getting better.”

The 28-year-old Ingram is coming off a great year, establishing new career highs with 230 carries, 1,124 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns, along with 58 receptions for 416 receiving yards.