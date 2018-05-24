NFL reportedly sought public opinion on Colin Kaepernick in 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Regardless of whether multiple teams regarded Colin Kaepernick as a starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018 (they did), Kaepernick’s collusion case holds no water absent proof of coordination among the NFL’s teams to keep him unemployed.

And while the smoking gun has yet to be obtained (or, if obtained, yet to be leaked), there’s at least the faint sound of an arrow whizzing toward a target.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL commissioned a public-opinion poll in 2017 that sought input on, among other things, whether Kaepernick should be signed by a team.

The poll was conducted, per Robinson, by the outside consulting firm co-founded by Joe Lockhart, who at the time was serving as the NFL’s executive V.P. of communications. The data was sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell and other high-ranking executives.

The real question is whether the data also was sent to teams, and whether that data contributed to Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment. Common sense suggests that the league wouldn’t simply be gathering information to satisfy a sense of curiosity confined to 345 Park Avenue.

If the information was indeed shared, this is precisely the kind of coordination that could become proof of collusion. It’s one thing for a team to conduct fan polling on signing a player. It’s quite another for the league to do it, because this implies that the league is using its position of influence to ensure uniformity and consistency among the clubs (i.e., collusion) when it comes to matters of player employment.

16 responses to “NFL reportedly sought public opinion on Colin Kaepernick in 2017

  1. Malcolm Jenkins is a coward if he does not go to the White House ,,could you imagine where we would be today if MLK turned down invitations to the White House !!!!

  2. Collusion requires an actual explicit or tacit agreement, not research into information which would lead any normal person to the same conclusion. Sharing that research does not compel anyone to agree to anything.

  3. My guess is this information is kept in a giant Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse next to the crates filled with 2015 league wide psi data.

  6. So Trump and his supporters can attack our law enforcement every day all day claiming injustice, but a kneeling black athlete is called anti police by these same people and the media and league runs with it….

  7. because this implies that the league is using its position of influence to ensure uniformity and consistency among the clubs (i.e., collusion) when it comes to matters of player employment.
    —————————————————

    So? they’ve always done this on numerous matters – drug use, criminal actions, PED, equipment used, salaries, number of players on a team, color of uniforms, on field cell phone use, post game comments about officials, post game attire, etc etc etc etc.

  8. The NFL is a continuous exhibition in rich people getting what they want regardless of the legality or fairness of the issue. This case can have all the common sense it wants, short of a video taped conversation of Rodgah telling all 30 owners that they cannot sign Kaepernick nothing is coming of this.

  9. It’s not proof of collusion. It’s proof that everyone sees him as a distraction. Gauging public opinion does not mean an individual team wouldn’t sign him.

    Proof is all owners communicating to each other saying to not sign him.

    Absent that, there’s no case. And since owners didn’t need to get together to realize he’s a mediocre QB that brings distractions, there’s never been a case. Let’s also no my forget that Kaepernick chose to become a free agent years ago. He may have ultimately been cut, but we’ll never know since he chose to not hav3 an employer.

  11. I hope CK7 brings that entire cartel of slimy, selfish billionaires to their knees. I hope it’s public and painful. I promise you, I won’t shed a single tear for any of those fat cats in the executive suites.

  13. I can’t wait until the collusion case is proven and the CBA is negated. No CBA = No Football. No football = Tens of thousands of people without paychecks. Executives, Players, Coaches, trainers, security, concessions, ticket personnel, custodians, parking attendants… The list goes on and on. We’ll see how everyone feels about Kaepernick when thousands of black people suddenly become unemployed because the CBA is negated and no games are played. Kaepernick is a social Justice hero but in reality he is throwing a temper tantrum that will only benefits himself and has the potential hurt thousands of people. I now understand his love of Fidel Castro. They’ll both be responsible for the impoverishment of many people

  15. These people need to get out of the ultra-Left New York/LA bubble and talk to normal NFL fans. SJW-thinking always proves disastrous for business. Always. The sooner the NFL realizes it the better.

