NFL reportedly sought public opinion on Colin Kaepernick in 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Regardless of whether multiple teams regarded Colin Kaepernick as a starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018 (they did), Kaepernick’s collusion case holds no water absent proof of coordination among the NFL’s teams to keep him unemployed.

And while the smoking gun has yet to be obtained (or, if obtained, yet to be leaked), there’s at least the faint sound of an arrow whizzing toward a target.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the NFL commissioned a public-opinion poll in 2017 that sought input on, among other things, whether Kaepernick should be signed by a team.

The poll was conducted, per Robinson, by the outside consulting firm co-founded by Joe Lockhart, who at the time was serving as the NFL’s executive V.P. of communications. The data was sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell and other high-ranking executives.

The real question is whether the data also was sent to teams, and whether that data contributed to Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment. Common sense suggests that the league wouldn’t simply be gathering information to satisfy a sense of curiosity confined to 345 Park Avenue.

If the information was indeed shared, this is precisely the kind of coordination that could become proof of collusion. It’s one thing for a team to conduct fan polling on signing a player. It’s quite another for the league to do it, because this implies that the league is using its position of influence to ensure uniformity and consistency among the clubs (i.e., collusion) when it comes to matters of player employment.

55 responses to “NFL reportedly sought public opinion on Colin Kaepernick in 2017

  1. Malcolm Jenkins is a coward if he does not go to the White House ,,could you imagine where we would be today if MLK turned down invitations to the White House !!!!

  2. Collusion requires an actual explicit or tacit agreement, not research into information which would lead any normal person to the same conclusion. Sharing that research does not compel anyone to agree to anything.

  3. My guess is this information is kept in a giant Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse next to the crates filled with 2015 league wide psi data.

  6. So Trump and his supporters can attack our law enforcement every day all day claiming injustice, but a kneeling black athlete is called anti police by these same people and the media and league runs with it….

  7. because this implies that the league is using its position of influence to ensure uniformity and consistency among the clubs (i.e., collusion) when it comes to matters of player employment.
    —————————————————

    So? they’ve always done this on numerous matters – drug use, criminal actions, PED, equipment used, salaries, number of players on a team, color of uniforms, on field cell phone use, post game comments about officials, post game attire, etc etc etc etc.

  8. The NFL is a continuous exhibition in rich people getting what they want regardless of the legality or fairness of the issue. This case can have all the common sense it wants, short of a video taped conversation of Rodgah telling all 30 owners that they cannot sign Kaepernick nothing is coming of this.

  9. It’s not proof of collusion. It’s proof that everyone sees him as a distraction. Gauging public opinion does not mean an individual team wouldn’t sign him.

    Proof is all owners communicating to each other saying to not sign him.

    Absent that, there’s no case. And since owners didn’t need to get together to realize he’s a mediocre QB that brings distractions, there’s never been a case. Let’s also no my forget that Kaepernick chose to become a free agent years ago. He may have ultimately been cut, but we’ll never know since he chose to not hav3 an employer.

    Regardless of whether multiple teams regarded Colin Kaepernick as a starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018 (they did),

    ———-

    No Mike…..you did…..the teams did not.

    Let it go man.

  11. I hope CK7 brings that entire cartel of slimy, selfish billionaires to their knees. I hope it’s public and painful. I promise you, I won’t shed a single tear for any of those fat cats in the executive suites.

  13. I can’t wait until the collusion case is proven and the CBA is negated. No CBA = No Football. No football = Tens of thousands of people without paychecks. Executives, Players, Coaches, trainers, security, concessions, ticket personnel, custodians, parking attendants… The list goes on and on. We’ll see how everyone feels about Kaepernick when thousands of black people suddenly become unemployed because the CBA is negated and no games are played. Kaepernick is a social Justice hero but in reality he is throwing a temper tantrum that will only benefits himself and has the potential hurt thousands of people. I now understand his love of Fidel Castro. They’ll both be responsible for the impoverishment of many people

  15. These people need to get out of the ultra-Left New York/LA bubble and talk to normal NFL fans. SJW-thinking always proves disastrous for business. Always. The sooner the NFL realizes it the better.

  19. If true that would be a important fact for Kaepernick. Thou when you said that Joe Lockhart was the one who did this it sounds to me like he set the league up. As we are finding out with recent news, the Left is good at these types of things. Maybe that explains why the NFL no longer uses his firm services.

  20. Please explain how Colin not getting signed by the Ravens because his socially “woke” & tolerant girlfriend tweeting the Raven’s owner Mr. Bisciotti is like a slave owner constitutes collusion?

  21. If you want to kneel regarding the American flag,Then go to Syria or Iraq, where the real Americans hero’s are protecting your life and freedom. Kap needs to go over seas and see what these hero’s do day in and day out to protect his sorry ass!!

  23. Again, how in the world does this prove collusion? The league sanctioning a poll that includes, among other things, one question about Kaep doesn’t prove the league decided as a whole not to employ Kaep. How man questions were on the poll? What were the other questions? Why was the poll conducted? Is it something done regularly. Maybe enough teams wanted to know public opinion that the league went ahead and did the leg work for them. It still does not prove it was a coordinated decision not to sign him. All it shows is that the league was concerned, among other things, how the fans viewed him.

  25. I hope CK7 brings that entire cartel of slimy, selfish billionaires to their knees. I hope it’s public and painful. I promise you, I won’t shed a single tear for any of those fat cats in the executive suites.

    _————————-

    see, now this is exactly why the kaep loving, starbucks hating, hashtag accumulating, life is unfair crowd will eventually lose out. The seething, frothing at the mouth, irrational hatred just can’t be sustained. And even if it could rational people would eventually just get tired of the spectacle and move on.

  26. “The NFL is a continuous exhibition in rich people getting what they want regardless of the legality or fairness of the issue.”

    Legality is one thing, while explicit collusion is barred by the CBA, that doesn’t make it illegal – so I question your understanding of it. However I’m not sure the league owner have done anything illegal as of recent. The CTE issue dating back to Dr. Omalu is pretty disgusting, but by and large the NFL is a business and is acting as a multi billion dollar business would. Making itself concerned with it’s bottom line and the most closely related factors to that.
    Fairness is a whole ‘nother issue. Simply put, you are never – ever guaranteed or should expect “fairness”. That is incredibly silly and from your youngest age you should be taught that fairness is not an expectation. It is absolutely how you should treat people, but you should never hold that up as an excuse for why or how you should get something. If the league were fair, every player would make the same pay based on set wages for position, playing time, etc -not contracts – because that’s fair. Teams would not be able to cut players and players would not be able to individually negotiate terms – because that’s fair. We could go on and on down that rabbit hole for ever. It’s just not realistic.

  28. I speak for every patriot with a pulse, we love him. Please get Kaepernick back in the NFL, where he belongs.
    ———————————-
    I speak for every patriot with a pulse AND a brain. kaepernick does not belong in the NFL.

  30. The league has done surveys on smoking at the stadium & excessive drinking ( cutting off beer sales after halftime or 3rd Qtr )
    and other issues that maybe of concern to their customers. ( and may cause them to stay away ) Why is asking opinions about kneeling different ?
    Marketing 101 Find out what your customers want and give it to them.

  31. You mean a multi-billion dollar business went to the paying customers and potential paying customers to gauge reactions instead of simply consulting this website? Oh the humanity!

  32. Fascinating. So collecting information to make data-driven decisions is “collusion” now.

  33. I don’t understand why everyone is so fired up about Kaepernick, who is the only one of the kneelers to actually kneel for something, and is the only one that has actually donated time and money to various causes. Meanwhile, the rest of the kneelers, who have yet to articulate just what it is they are kneeling for, get a free pass.

  34. All of you realize he turned down 3 offers a year and half ago? Doesn’t seem like he really wants to play again.

  35. Big self-inflicted wound by the NFL. By forcing issues where people have differing opinions – rightfully different I would add – is a. dictatorial and b. very predictably leads to further erosion of television ratings. This is far more about lack of principles of filthy rich owners afraid of losing their business’ privileged tax status than about the principles themselves; after all had they stuck to such principles before they would not have waited until a populist president called them out.
    Would love to see the boycott of the NFL after all this.

  39. Poor Kaep… Living in his gated community next to those evil white people. Just so sad…

  40. Kind of like polling all former Cowboys All-Stars such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin whether Dez Bryant should be fired and, based on their collective opinion and on that opinion alone, making a determination that Bryant should be dismissed from the team.

    That alone would constitute Collusion.

  42. I am interested in the “source” that claims teams still view Colon as a viable starting QB.

    I am guessing that this source is Colon or his lawyer.

    The NFL would not risk a court case if they thought anything was there. The case would have been settled OOC long ago if that was the case. The NFL does not risk losing in court.

    As things are, Colon is a QB nearing 30 who hasn’t seen game action or a formal practice AT ANY LEVEL in almost two years. Add in that even at his advanced age, Colon has yet to show he can read a D or do anything more than make one read and then run.

    Even if by some stretch of the imagination Colon wins in the lower court, add in a few more years for appeals and he is going to be 35.

    Dude really needs to follow the Manziel model of staying out of the spotlight for a while and then going north to try to show he can play and not be a distraction.

  43. Malcolm Jenkins is a coward if he does not go to the White House ,,could you imagine where we would be today if MLK turned down invitations to the White House !!!!

    _________________________________________________

    It’s just a photo op, there wouldn’t be any big discussions even if he went. He’s been before, he knows what happens there

  44. Please list the teams who currently consider Kaepernick a starting-level QB? And don’t include teams that already have a long-term solution at QB.

  45. If Kaep really wanted to play football, he’d be signed with the Seahawks already. If I’m not mistaken, they offered him a contract that he refused because one of the stipulations was that he would have to agree not to kneel during the anthem.

  46. greenandblue63 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:29 am

    All of you realize he turned down 3 offers a year and half ago? Doesn’t seem like he really wants to play again.
    ——————

    He didn’t get any offers.

  49. youngnoizecom says:
    May 24, 2018 at 10:49 am
    I speak for every patriot with a pulse, we love him. Please get Kaepernick back in the NFL, where he belongs.

    No you do not. No he does not.

  50. If the objective of this is Kaepernick to somehow get a settlement it is not going to happen. For one the NFL will go to the wall so as not to set a precedent for players to extort money from them in the future. The NFL has more lawyers, better lawyers and more money than Kap. For two collusion is not a crime. Only in rare cases involving antitrust law. As a lawyer yourself Mike I can assume you probably know that.

  51. If the NFL or one of the owners told all the other owners not to hire CK “or else” do you really think that could be kept secret? I know you think the Rothschilds control the weather and all that but take a breath on the conspiracy theories.

    CK had offers but didn’t like the terms – he thinks he is an elite talent, not a middling QB who would drive fans away. Injustice exists in this country but this is not a good example. Sterling Brown is a much better example.

  52. kcl10 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 10:39 am
    I hope CK7 brings that entire cartel of slimy, selfish billionaires to their knees. I hope it’s public and painful. I promise you, I won’t shed a single tear for any of those fat cats in the executive suites.

    Why wait? There are a few communist countries where everyone feels the same way. But you’re OK with greedy, self centered, America hating millionaires?

  55. Asking if the NFL owners colluded is like asking if Trump and the Russians colluded. In the latter, ask the fellas who’ve been indicted and the ones who’ve entered guilty pleas. In the former, ask the coaches and owners who have admitted that Kaepernick should be a starting NFL QB.

