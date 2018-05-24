Packers sign Marcedes Lewis

Getty Images

Marcedes Lewis posted a photo on social media of him signing a contract with the Packers. The former Jaguars tight end will complement Jimmy Graham with his blocking, giving Green Bay a formidable 1-2 punch at the position.

The Jaguars released Lewis in March after they added free agent tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. It ended a 12-year run in Jacksonville for Lewis, a first-round pick in 2006.

Lewis, 34, caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns in starting every game last season. For his career, Lewis has appeared in 170 games with 157 starts and made 375 catches for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns.