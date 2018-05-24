Pete Carroll expects Earl Thomas at the team’s mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Earl Thomas, Frank Clark and Byron Maxwell skipped the Seahawks’ organized team activities Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT reports.

Thomas has not taken part in any of the team’s voluntary offseason program as he seeks either a new contract or a trade. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he has talked with Thomas and expects the Pro Bowl safety to return for the mandatory minicamp.

The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp runs June 12-14, and the team could fine Thomas up to $84,435 for skipping all three days.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider has said he has received assurances from Thomas‘ representation that Thomas won’t hold out in absence of a new deal. Thomas currently is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in 2019.

Thomas has drawn interest on the trade market but nothing to entice the Seahawks to deal him. The Cowboys, though, remain interested.