Report: Giants axe three equipment staffers previously involved in memorabilia case

The New York Giants have parted ways with three members of their locker room and equipment staff that were involved in the Eli Manning fake memorabilia lawsuit, according to Jordan Raanan and Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

Edward and Joseph Skiba and Ed Wagner Jr. were let go by the Giants, per the report. Joseph was the team’s equipment director, Edward, was the assistant equipment manager and Wagner was the equipment/locker room manager. All three men had been initially declared as defendants in the case against Manning, which was settled out of court two weeks ago.

Manning was accused of fraudulently passing off memorabilia as game-worn even though he hadn’t worn it in a game. Manning had sent messages to Joseph Skiba asking for helmets “that can pass as game used.”

The Skiba brothers and Wagner was eventually cleared of any liability in the case. Nevertheless, the Giants elected to change their staffing following the conclusion of legal proceedings. All three had been long-time employees of the franchise.