Report: NFL owners didn’t actually vote on anthem issue

Question: When is a unanimous vote not unanimous?

Answer: When there’s no vote at all.

No, this isn’t a Matrix-style exercise in whether or not there is a spoon. (Then again maybe it is.) It’s an example of the kind of casual white-lying that has somehow become accepted as appropriate, as long as helps achieve a specific strategic goal.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reports that the supposedly unanimous vote on the new anthem policy wasn’t unanimous after all because there wasn’t a vote.

“[T]here was no official vote for the anthem resolution,” Wickersham said on Twitter. “League execs polled owners and knew how they’d vote but didn’t hold an official vote, atypical for such a major resolution.”

Wickersham also reports that Raiders owner Mark Davis abstained from the non-vote vote, in the same way 49ers CEO Jed York did. Given Jets CEO Christopher Johnson’s aggressive position on the issue (he said he’ll pay the fines imposed by the league if players protest during the anthem, but that he won’t fine or discipline the protesting players), it’s fair to wonder whether he also abstained from the non-vote vote. Or whether he non-vote voted no in the non-vote vote.

Regardless, there was no unanimity. There was no vote. And this becomes further proof that, in its quest to make things better when it comes to the national anthem, the NFL actually made things worse.

48 responses to “Report: NFL owners didn’t actually vote on anthem issue

  3. You’re telling me that the NFL, noted for its infinite wisdom and character, did something very dumb and likely very ineffective in order to save a few dollars?

    Why, I never!

  4. The NFL is like that company some wealthy kid starts after college and just hires his friends it to key roles even though they have no idea what to do in them. I wish I could say it’s filled with ex-players with no corporate skills but to the best of my knowledge it seems to be staffed with career execs that get hired as favors to certain teams.

    The country club connection in the corporate world is probably the weakest it has ever been but it seems to flourish in multiple places in the NFL.

  6. Get every disrespectful, militant player shipped off to the CFL. Clark Hunt and Bob McNair ard trying to make this league great again. The fans do not pay to go to a game to see players doing a “LOOK AT ME” action to promote their own agendas.

  8. You know what’s funny? If you visit any of the team specific websites you’ll see hundreds of good stories that never make it to Pft. Instead we get bombarded with political crap like this which makes Pft and the game of football less enjoyable imo. How about get back to reporting on teams instead of pushing your own agenda Florio?

  9. As to this president creating anything he hasnt the media has.You were right charlie

  10. Question: how does the NFL win this when nearly no one is willing to compromise?

    Same question can be applied to ANY political debate.

  14. ESPN report huh ….. sorry but, they get to much wrong for me to believe anything they report. I need to here that from a credible source before I am going to believe it.

  16. Iknowitall says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    Get every disrespectful, militant player shipped off to the CFL. Clark Hunt and Bob McNair ard trying to make this league great again. The fans do not pay to go to a game to see players doing a “LOOK AT ME” action to promote their own agendas.

    ———————

    I could say the same thing for the cheating owners as a Pats fan who has seen my team railroaded TWICE for made up lies and subsequent punishments linked to draft picks to try to weaken my team.

    And, that’s outside of spotting Philly 2 free TDs in the SB, too.

    How’s that for an agenda?

  18. So according to somebody who wasn’t there the NFL only polled all the owners but they didn’t vote. And only 3 of those owners don’t agree (I don’t know how you can substain from a poll).

    So the vote/non vote was 29 – 3 for respect of the flag. And some people (well Florio mostely) can’t stop crying about it.

    We should all pitch in and but him some tissues.

  19. If the Commissioner was the least bit competent and the NFL Office wasn’t infested with SJWs, the solution long ago was to say, “The NFL has adopted the same rule as the NBA — the players will stand respectfully for the anthem that celebrates the country that lets them get paid millions to play a game.” Issue resolved.

  20. Since Trump got involved, for the first time in my life I actually do want millionaire athletes to represent me by practicing “Loyal Disobedience.”

  22. Its really interesting how completely polarized we are.

    Its obvious to me that kneeling during the anthem is an expression of respect for the very freedoms that our veterans fought for and that our flags stands for. The opposite view to me is wholly misguided.

    And yet as certain as I am, many reasonable people are just as certain that standing for the flag is a simple sign of respect in itself and that expressions of protest don’t belong on a football field and should not happen during our national anthem.

    Its just interesting how sure each side is with their position.

    How would open minded tolerant people solve this problem if they tried to understand eachother and not demonize people who disagree with them?

  24. What a surprise! Anyone who really thinks that President Trump influenced this new policy in any way, must be clueless. TV ratings, no renewal of season tickets, partially empty stadiums, etc., are all the REAL reasons, this rule was implemented. It came down to the money lost, the past 2 years! Money is usually the only time the NFL will act! President Trump spoke his opinion, and fans followed through with theirs 🙂

  26. Why is Roger Goodell still the commissioner?! Could he bumble this any worse than he already has? Not a very good track record to date yet he continues to have the confidence of the owners. What does he have on them I wonder?

  27. motown81 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    How did any of these idiots ever become this wealthy running a business??

    ======================

    The same way most people “get” rich – by inheriting it.

  29. Actually pretty smart. When this blows up in the owner’s faces, as it almost assuredly will, each of them will be able to honestly say, “I never voted for this policy!”
    When lawyers are involved, exact language is the key.

  30. Owners abstaining, spending thousands of dollars on “public surveys”. It’s embarrassing.

    Why not just man up and tell us how you feel? I’m not a fan of Bob McNair or his stance on this issue, but at least he tells us how he really feels. Unlike Jed York who doesn’t have the stones to tell us his real opinion one way or the other.

  32. I know it flies in the face of the constant Goddell narrative, but this is on the owners. He’s not thinking this up. They are.

  33. Concurrence has been agreed to by NFL Owners and the policy is now set. The fact that the owners didn’t hold an official hard vote, is actually a genius move. If you are for players being made to comply with standing and respecting the National Anthem/Flag/Military, you’re happy. If you’re against stopping players from making any type of political or otherwise statements, you see avenue for it to continue by staying in locker room. In fact, owners now have ability to say, they won’t fine players or even agree with policy, but they will encourage compliance and try to give players a social statement platform in the future. Hard to blame an individual owner without the hard vote.

    The compliance with no vote is the compromise mentioned by the NFL.

  34. The players should all take a non-vote to just stay in the locker room.
    This was a small protest that Trump uses as a smokescreen, afraid that if the smoke ever clears the first thing his supporters will see is No Wall.

    ___________

    NE was spotted free touchdown in the AFC Championship game that gifted them a trip to the SB in the first place. Your argument is invalid.

  36. No Need to vote on something that you know is the right thing to do. You just do it because it’s right.You have the backing of the greatest president in U.S. history and the backing of all true Americans.

  37. the NFL avoids politics
    unless the military is paying them

    patriotism is a joke
    blind patriotism takes that to another level

  38. cobrala2 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Question: how does the NFL win this when nearly no one is willing to compromise?
    ——————————

    They can grow a backbone and dictate to the players that they are going to be on the field and standing during the singing of the national anthem. Any players that can’t follow that simple directive is free to take the day off without pay. It’s only a problem with the NFL because the NFL makes it a problem.

  39. If Goodell said the vote was unanimous, you can take to the bank that it wasn’t. He only says what he thinks that people want to hear.

  40. ‘ How to Kill the Golden Goose. ‘

    This will be the name of the business course given to future generations
    depicting rise and painful demise of the present day NFL.

    A league led by a bunch of clueless, greedy men and a few fools,
    who just couldn’t see their way to do the right things to protect the gift
    they were blessed with.

    The Golden days of football are behind us. Now I prepare myself for
    the imposter that will be presented to us, in the guise of being the real McCoy.
    Knowing full well, this is nothing but a knock off purporting to be the genuine item.

    It’ll be nothing but Rolex made in China. A Rolls-Royce made in Korea.

  41. Or…it’s an example of a website, in its quest to mass produce stories during the offseason, didn’t have any of the facts but still wrote an article about the owner’s anthem vote even the the vote never happened.

  43. pkrlvr says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    You know what’s funny? If you visit any of the team specific websites you’ll see hundreds of good stories that never make it to Pft. Instead we get bombarded with political crap like this which makes Pft and the game of football less enjoyable imo. How about get back to reporting on teams instead of pushing your own agenda Florio?

    ============================================

    Well, this is his site so he can probably put out whatever he wants. You don’t have to read it though. I wish I had a buck for everyone who’s said they aren’t watching football anymore or complain about how they don’t like certain stories. You still watch football. You still hit up this site. You still read and even comment on the stories. Why don’t you guys put your money where your mouth is and just go away then?

  44. The owners actions prove they’re terrified of lower ratings and a full revolt from fans. I used to be against the protests, but now enjoy the entertainment value and watching the owners scramble to say “we support our players” when they’re really just dealing it with it. Goedell just made the optics worse for the NFL.

  46. Of course they didn’t. They left it to Goodell to make a marketing decision. And in the he said/she said thing over the union involvement I absolutely think the union wasnt consulted. I have no inside info, I just think those things are obvious. On the radio I was hearing these guys debate all the discrepancies in what Goodell said and they were arguing ‘is it possible Goodell lied?’. I mean really, of course he lied. Hes Goodell. I take it for granted these days and dont even see how its news.

    As far as the solo marketing decision. Whether or not he wants to come clean on that, and whether or not anyone likes it or thinks it was smart or whatever, that is still a devision he has the authority to make.

  47. Saw a lot of articles yesterday on PFT regarding this “vote”….

    Why would the owners want to put their name’s to a vote one way or the other. They know they’d be chastised by half the country no matter which way they voted.

Leave a Reply

