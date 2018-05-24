Report: Rams defensive end Morgan Fox tore ACL

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Morgan Fox tore his ACL on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Fox appeared in all 16 games for the Rams last season, recording 19 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Fox appeared in just one game as a rookie after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo. However, he managed to work himself onto the field regularly last season in his second season with the team.

The injury will force Fox to miss the entire 2018 season.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Paul Worrilow and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry also sustained torn ACLs this week during the first week of OTAs.