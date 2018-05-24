Reuben Foster rejoins 49ers on Thursday

Getty Images

Reuben Foster has rejoined the 49ers, reporting to the team’s training complex Thursday.

The linebacker had stayed away from the 49ers’ offseason work since domestic violence charges were filed in April, with the team waiting for the case to play out in court.

California Superior Court Judge Nona Klippen ruled Wednesday that insufficient evidence exists to proceed with domestic violence charges against Foster. The judge also reduced a charge of possession of an assault weapon to a misdemeanor, scheduling a pre-trial hearing for June 6.

Foster’s ex-girlfriend recanted accusations against him in a hearing last week.

Foster, 24, still faces a marijuana possession charge from his January 12 arrest in Alabama, with a court date scheduled for June 20. He is subject to league discipline for that arrest under the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.