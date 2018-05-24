Richie Incognito told police he’s involved with the NSA, being tracked by government

Getty Images

Disturbing new details have emerged about free agent Richie Incognito, who was placed in a psychiatric treatment facility after he threw things at patrons and employees of a gym on Wednesday.

Police in Boca Raton, Florida, say they responded to a 911 call at the gym to find Incognito claiming he was involved with National Security Agency, and saying that the government is tracking him.

Officers said Incognito told them he couldn’t give them details because they didn’t have the proper security clearance.

Incognito sought treatment for mental health issues four years ago. This offseason he has appeared to be erratic, retiring and un-retiring, agreeing to a contract with the Bills and then firing his agent and saying he wanted out of the contract. The Bills released him this week, so he is free to sign with any team, but it is unclear whether he will play again.

Incognito is best known for his involvement in the bullying scandal on the Dolphins, when former teammate Jonathan Martin accused Incognito of verbally harassing him to the point that Martin felt suicidal. Martin was also checked in to a mental health facility this offseason after he made an allusion to a school shooting on social media.