Ryan Tannehill will wear a brace to protect his twice-injured left knee

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the end of the 2016 season when he injured his left knee in December. He then missed the entire 2017 season when he injured the same knee in training camp. Now he thinks it’s time to protect that knee more carefully.

“I’ll wear a brace,” Tannehill said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “It does nothing structurally. It’s purely to prevent what started that whole train wreck with my injury.”

But that’s just for the season, when he’s at risk of getting hit. In the non-contact Organized Team Activities going on now, Tannehill is without a brace and says he can do everything he needs to do on the field.

“I’m clear to play football, so whatever that entails I can do it,” he said. “Honestly, at this point it’s just, ‘Let it rip.’ ”

Tannehill said his left knee is feeling so good that he doesn’t even give it any thought as he’s doing his offseason work. The Dolphins hope the same can be said when that knee is braced and he’s playing for real.