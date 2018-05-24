Tennessee politician not satisfied with NFL anthem policy

Getty Images

If the NFL was hoping to pacify the loudest of the loud with their national anthem “compromise,” it doesn’t appear to be working.

Not only is the President taking a victory lap on cable news, but now other political opportunists are latching onto it to prove how star-spangled awesome they are.

Via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, Tennessee Congresswoman Diane Black made it clear she didn’t think the league went far enough.

Black, who is running for governor, previously gave up her Titans season tickets and vowed to boycott the NFL over the anthem protests (even though no Titans took a knee during the anthem last year).

“I don’t know that that totally makes me feel better,” Black told the Portland Leader. “That tells me that there are still a number of players that don’t respect our country.

“If you stay in the locker room, what does that say? That says that says I don’t respect that flag and I don’t respect that anthem. And I’m not sure I want to give my money to players who are making millions and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars who don’t respect our country.”

If that feels like political pandering, it probably should. But it also represents the reality the NFL created for itself.

Proponents of players having the right to peacefully protest (a right which the league previously affirmed) are going to continue to believe the league is stifling dissent. People who want to use the anthem as a litmus test of a person’s patriotism will still view anything other than total compliance as a half-measure.

And that’s the tightrope the NFL is going to have to walk, after trying to craft a policy in hopes of offending the fewest people, while truly pleasing few.