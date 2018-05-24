Tennessee politician not satisfied with NFL anthem policy

If the NFL was hoping to pacify the loudest of the loud with their national anthem “compromise,” it doesn’t appear to be working.

Not only is the President taking a victory lap on cable news, but now other political opportunists are latching onto it to prove how star-spangled awesome they are.

Via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, Tennessee Congresswoman Diane Black made it clear she didn’t think the league went far enough.

Black, who is running for governor, previously gave up her Titans season tickets and vowed to boycott the NFL over the anthem protests (even though no Titans took a knee during the anthem last year).

I don’t know that that totally makes me feel better,” Black told the Portland Leader. “That tells me that there are still a number of players that don’t respect our country.

“If you stay in the locker room, what does that say? That says that says I don’t respect that flag and I don’t respect that anthem. And I’m not sure I want to give my money to players who are making millions and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars who don’t respect our country.”

If that feels like political pandering, it probably should. But it also represents the reality the NFL created for itself.

Proponents of players having the right to peacefully protest (a right which the league previously affirmed) are going to continue to believe the league is stifling dissent. People who want to use the anthem as a litmus test of a person’s patriotism will still view anything other than total compliance as a half-measure.

And that’s the tightrope the NFL is going to have to walk, after trying to craft a policy in hopes of offending the fewest people, while truly pleasing few.

55 responses to “Tennessee politician not satisfied with NFL anthem policy

  2. She is right – there are a number of players who hate America. Its disgusting. At least NBA players show some respect. And they never cried like the NFL babies. Since when does the employee tell the employer what to do? Just suck it up and do your job.

  3. This hag needs a reality check.

    How in the WORLD can you run for governor and then effectively tell 35% of your constituents that you don’t care about issues affecting them? What a joke.

  4. We should replace the stars on the flag with snowflakes. Because that is how America looks like right.

  5. We can’t control people. The things they think, what they believe – fine them, arrest them, because they don’t think like you? It’s called freedom!

  7. When I played high school basketball back in the late 1980’s early 1990’s our team was ALWAYS in the locker room during the National Anthem. Our coach would be going over the final game plan before tip off. You go out and warm up then we’d go back to the locker room while the anthem played, then we’d come out for tip off. This was how literally ever single team during that era did their pregames. Heck 2 of my team mates served in desert storm. So spare me your faux patriotism. Stop trying to regulate everyone’s “feelings” Grow up.

  8. Big deal. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I’m happy with the new rule. It forces no player to stand nor does it force fans to have to see left wing protests while celebrating our country and military.

  10. Cry me a river, Diane. There will never be a day where all American citizens want to salute the flag the way she and others want them to. There are a lot of American citizens who have various forms of beef with this country and one of their ways of displaying it is kneeling during the national anthem.

    Get. Over. It.

  11. factschecker says:

    When I played high school basketball back in the late 1980’s early 1990’s our team was ALWAYS in the locker room during the National Anthem.
    ===============================================

    So you don’t care about the players who want to stand for the anthem?

  12. factschecker says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:30 pm
    When I played high school basketball back in the late 1980’s early 1990’s our team was ALWAYS in the locker room during the National Anthem. Our coach would be going over the final game plan before tip off. You go out and warm up then we’d go back to the locker room while the anthem played, then we’d come out for tip off. This was how literally ever single team during that era did their pregames. Heck 2 of my team mates served in desert storm. So spare me your faux patriotism. Stop trying to regulate everyone’s “feelings” Grow up.
    ______________________

    SO, no one took a knee in your day?

  13. nhpats says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Do you see what Kaep started? All this because his skills waned and he could not beat out Blaine Gabbert.

    ……………………..
    No, I think this started when certain Police officers started shooting and killing unarmed black people.

  16. imaduffer says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:29 pm
    Do you see what Kaep started? All this because his skills waned and he could not beat out Blaine Gabbert.

    ……………………..
    No, I think this started when certain Police officers started shooting and killing unarmed black people.
    =================================================

    What year did that suddenly start?

  17. SO, no one took a knee in your day?
    ——–
    Actually we all sat and listened to our coach. That was a time for focus as we were about to compete and competition is what we were their for in the first place.

    Back in my day Americans didn’t demonize each other over personal beliefs. We focused on what we have in common instead of trying to look for a difference we could attack.

  18. The problem is we try to dictate what someone else point of view is! You can’t tell me what I see through my eyes nor can I tell you. . This country is not united as we think and say, as a matter of fact it’s more like 3 countries in 1

  20. And in other news, the democrats lead in the mid term polls has completely evaporated haha. The country continues to reject your radical left wing ideology.

  21. Does she support a guy who dodged the draft and insulted POW’s? Because I would say neither of those events count as respecting the country.

  22. “If you put ketchup on prime rib what does that say? That says that says I don’t respect this cut of meat and I don’t respect this restaurant. And I’m not sure I want to give my money to restaurants that allow people to disrespect meat.”

  23. The country continues to reject your radical left wing ideology.
    ——
    Freedom is a rafical left wing ideology?

  24. For all the great Americans that trounce the 1st amendment but will die for the protection of the 2nd amendment need a class in constitutional law, you cant pick and choose what makes you an American, I will scream about the protesters but they have every right to protest it’s guaranteed under the law, well at least until Trump changes it……

  26. imaduffer says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    No, I think this started when certain Police officers started shooting and killing unarmed black people.
    ————————-

    No, it started when certain police officers started shooting and killing unarmed black people that were disrespectful, resisted, were aggressive, and did stupid things like not complying with lawful orders.

    But don’t let that get in the way of your narrative.

  27. youngbeanie says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    America is the worlds greatest comedy show.

    ________________________________________________

    And it is also the greatest place in the world to live. Not to mention the fact it is the economic engine that takes the world train down the tracks.

  30. ee00ee says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    Just another example of a person that really doesn’t understand what this protest is about.

    ———————————-

    Oh they know what the protest is about. They all do. It’s easier to divert and mislead, than it is to address the real issues. Especially when those issues don’t align with your personal feelings or threaten your position of comfort.

    Oh, I’m scared of a certain type of people based on how they look, so I secretly and not so secretly condone the mistreatment of said people. To try to hide how I really feel I make it about patriotism, or the military, or Chicago, or fake statistics of crime and fatherless homes.

    Same ole story.

  31. Two years later, more lives needlessly lost, and yet there’s still people
    who can not wrap their heads around the fundamental reasons behind
    the protests.

    I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s a strong segment in our society
    that is perfectly fine with how things are. They don’t want change.
    So long as it does not affect them, they are perfectly fine of denying
    people their fundamental rights, and sometimes the right to life.

    It’s just another symptom showing just how much we’ve lost our way.

  32. Public officials talking on this undoes decades of Supreme Court rulings. They are not allowed to pursue the public on such a matter in any way, not even a city clerk. Have we lost our collective minds here? What ever happened to the response “I don’t agree with you but I will die defending your right to say it?”. That was what conservatives said when I was young. Now the Right wants to dictate behavior and call it respect. What a joke.

  33. I don’t disagree with her… but she was elected to serve her constituents in Tennessee, she should concentrate on issues that pertain to Tennessee and not issues that have nothing to do with improving conditions in Tennessee.

  34. If she does not want to “give these players her money”. I have an idea–dont go to games, dont buy team merch, dont get NFL Sunday Ticket. See, easy. (folks, she would have been able to easily figure this out for herself…except she is a politician)

  35. I guess she wants to take Tenn. back to its KKK roots which is sad. She supports a party that supports hate and whiten supremacy so her comments are expected from a person with limited compassion……but probably claims to be a good Christian Tenn is full of some really great folks but this clown is not one of them.

  37. tfootball1234 says:

    Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.
    ==================================

    The definition of patriotism is devotion to one’s country. Only a radical left wing anti-American would call someone devoted to their country a scoundrel. And you probably don’t understand why democrats have lost over 1200 state seats, 14 governorships, the house, the senate and the oval office since Obama was elected.

  39. So she is saying get rid of religious freedoms too… I believe standing for the flag goes against Jehova Witness beliefs…

  40. I have no problem with players protesting.. Just do it when you’re not on my field and using your own time like everyone else..

  41. Compromise is a 4-letter word for about 20 years (or more).

    It’s as if you can’t satisfy everybody. Go figure.

  42. rushbacker says:

    Move to North Korea if you want to see forced displays of patriotism, you mouthbreather.
    =============================================================

    Or join the NBA.

  43. 75rockrasin says:

    May 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I have no problem with players protesting.. Just do it when you’re not on my field and using your own time like everyone else..
    ———————————————————————————–
    Look everybody, I found the NFL owner lurking in the PFT comments.

  44. It’s funny how no one talks about how nascar allows people to proudly wave and support
    the treasonous confederate flag but get mad at black athletes for taking a knee… The smell of hypocrisy is so undeniable…I have never heard 45 say anything about nascar disrespecting our great American flag…

  45. It says a lot about a person when knelling (in peaceful protest) during the national anthem before a sportsball game is more offensive than the murder of innocents and acts of discrimination perpetrated by police.

  47. Trump has been a jerk since forever. I’m a NY’r and have witnessed his clown show for decades. He was a Democrat and switched for opportunity. Period.

    I have a relative who is a political pollster and she has met just about every famous politician from the past 35 years.

    She says it’s beyond rare they actually believe in what they say. From Sharpton to Trump and everyone in between. Most display common sense and lean towards the middle. But not when the time comes to rally for points.

    It’s all about power and saying and doing what you have to say and do to keep it. The rest of us are just pawns in their game. Cops, military and the average Joe. They could care less about all of us. It’s about them. Narcissistic hypocrites.

  48. It’s funny how no one talks about how nascar allows people to proudly wave and support
    the treasonous confederate flag but get mad at black athletes for taking a knee… The smell of hypocrisy is so undeniable…I have never heard 45 say anything about nascar disrespecting our great American flag…

  49. “Proponents of players having the right to peacefully protest (a right which the league previously affirmed) are going to continue to believe the league is stifling dissent.”
    ———————————-

    NFL Rule 5, Article 8 (Personal Messages) – “Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience, players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration”

    So no, the NFL has NOT given the player the right to protest.

  52. 75rockrasin says:
    May 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    I have no problem with players protesting.. Just do it when you’re not on my field and using your own time like everyone else.

    ————–

    No body in the history of time has protested on their own time. They have always done it out in the open. It is the whole point. Protesting at home doesn’t do any good.

  53. According to this cow, all the players from 1922 to 2009 who were in the locker rooms during the anthem didn’t respect their country. Remember, THAT was the tradition before the NFL started charging the Pentagon for patriotic displays.

  54. Apparently this politician not only wants to attack free speech, but also free thought. Forced patriotism is fascism folks, no matter which way you dress it up.

  55. The smart play is to keep everyone in the locker room until after the anthem is played so no individual player is able to make a statement by his absence or presence. Maybe have local military members out there saluting the flag during the anthem.

Leave a Reply

