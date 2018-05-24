Terrance Williams’ attorney: Kendall Wright not involved in wreck

Getty Images

Terrance Williams threw Kendall Wright under his $325,000 Lamborghini early Saturday morning — figuratively — by telling police the Vikings receiver wrecked his car.

But Williams was lying, according to his own attorney.

Chip Lewis, Williams’ attorney, said the Cowboys receiver was in the car alone when it crashed, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports. Williams and Wright were together earlier in the evening but left separately, Lewis said.

“All I have is what Terrance remembers,” Lewis said, via George. “All of that is news to me. Anytime you hit a curve going about 60 mph and he struck his head, I don’t know, but we’re going to find out. I have to do the work necessary when you have an injury like this, when you hit your head if there is any head trauma as far as a gap in memory.”

Frisco, Texas, police arrested Williams for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, after he ran into the curb on a motorized bicycle. Police were looking for Williams after finding his wrecked car next to a downed light pole.

Lewis claimed Saturday that Williams did not hit a light pole, but photos released by the police department Thursday show he did.

“It’s my understanding that the impact that Terrance felt was from the curve,” Lewis said Thursday. “He didn’t have any recollection of hitting a light pole.”