Terrance Williams told police Kendall Wright crashed his car

After Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams‘ Lamborghini was found crashed by the side of the road, police quickly found him and arrested him for public intoxication. But Williams was not arrested for the crash itself — which he blamed on Vikings receiver Kendall Wright.

Video of the arrest shows that when police questioned Williams about how his car crashed, he answered, “My friend was a f–king idiot. . . . He called me and said my car was f–ked up.”

Asked who the friend was, Williams answered, “Kendall Wright. . . . We went to Baylor together.”

Williams and Wright were teammates at Baylor from 2008 to 2011. Williams has played his entire NFL career for the Cowboys, while Wright signed with the Vikings this year after previously playing for the Titans and Bears.

Williams seemed to acknowledge he was in no condition to drive, and he insisted that he wasn’t the one who crashed the Lamborghini.

“That’s my $325,000 car that I paid for,” he said. “I know I can’t drive a car.”

Williams claimed that Wright called him and told him his Lamborghini was crashed, but when police asked Williams where his phone was, Williams said that it was in the car. When police asked Williams how his phone could be in the car when he had just said that Wright was in the car and called Williams to tell him about the crash, Williams said, “I’m not trying to lie to you. I swear to God I would not try to lie to you.”

What Williams told police contradicts the statement he released after he was arrested. Williams said nothing about Wright in his statement, and instead indicated that he had been driving, saying, “The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn’t drive.”

TMZ has photos of the crash scene that also contradict Williams’ lawyer’s claim that “Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle.” The crash scene photos show a downed light pole next to Williams’ car.

Video showed that the police officers who arrested Williams were professional throughout the incident, and Williams was cooperative.