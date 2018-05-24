The President has created a broad anthem standard that goes well beyond the playing field

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
The President has spoken (again) about the national anthem. And now that he has gotten his wish to “get that son of a bitch off the field” (a line borrowed from an FDR fireside chat, possibly) who declines to stand for the anthem, the President has offered a broad proclamation regarding his expectations.

It’s sufficiently broad to apply not only to the players and everyone else at field level, but to everyone else in the stadium.

“I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms,” the President said on FOX News Channel. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem.”

One of the common arguments raised regarding on-the-job NFL anthem protests relates to the notion that, for most people, this kind of behavior would not be tolerated in their workplaces, and that the First Amendment rights the players hope to exercise on the sidelines don’t restrict private employers from establishing workplace rules that prohibit it. Regardless of whether those arguments have any real merit (especially when the anthem is being played in stadiums built in whole or in part by public money), the President’s latest words on the subject apply far more broadly than to the players at an NFL game.

You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or . . . you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

This applies to anyone and everyone who is attending the game. All 70,000-plus people. Every last one of them. It applies to the fans in the stands who aren’t taking off their hats and aren’t standing at attention and aren’t ignoring their cellphones and aren’t not eating hot dogs and aren’t not screaming profanities and other insults at players from the visiting team.

It applies to the fans who are in the rest room or in line to get there. It applies to fans in concession lines. It applies to the concession workers.

It applies to everyone in the press box. It applies to everyone in the luxury suites. It particularly applies to the owners and their family members, friends, sponsors, and other assorted muckety-mucks who are schmoozing in the back of the box while the anthem is playing. (This year, there could be some interesting fan-made videos of what actually is happening in the owners’ suites during the anthem.)

Above all else, fans should do nothing during the playing of the anthem to in any way disrespect the song, including screaming “Ooooooooh!” at the outset of the “oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave!” or, in Kansas City, replacing the the final words of the song with “and the home of the Chiefs.”

Anyone who doesn’t comply with those standards isn’t truly standing proudly for the national anthem. And we now know you have to stand proudly for the anthem or you shouldn’t be there.

Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.

31 responses to “The President has created a broad anthem standard that goes well beyond the playing field

  2. It’s almost like this president has no idea what he’s talking about any of the time.

  4. to be honest, I believe the anthem has nothing to do with sports and have long maintained it should not be played before games. For international competitions, absolutely, then it truly is about pride in your country. But for regular old sporting events, how does the anthem have anything to do with that? To me it is no different than being forced as a child to recite the pledge of allegiance, a form of brainwashing that young minds do not even comprehend when they are 4-6 years old. It is taking away peoples free will, and dictating what they should do and how they should feel. I do love this country, I just do not like how it has been run by the politicos for the last 40 years or so.

  5. Its very difficult for me to understand how this has become such a huge issue. I dont get the players doing what they do and I dont get Trump doing what he’s doing. I havent been to a live game in almost 20 years and while this anthem thing isnt the reason for that, it sure wont get me to go to another live game anytime in the near future.

  11. As all smart people watching this pan out yesterday knew Trump would not keep his mouth shut so long as he can sow division and chaos and I hope there are tons of fan-made videos showing this hypocrisy…

  12. Soon we will be required to have a picture of our fearless leader in our homes in a place of prominence or be labelled an enemy of the state.

    The people who appease him are just further destroying this country’s ideals.

  13. Even if only half the people stand out of conviction you still have a meaningful display of patriotism. If every one stands because they are afraid of the consequences you have turned the anthem into an act of obedience.

  14. You’re over analyzing this. It’s very simple: when the anthem plays, show some respect, and stay standing.

    I don’t understand why this is a difficult concept.

  15. You know what he means, stop acting like little baby- nobody’s going to make you anti-Americans media folks act like you’re proud of your country!! I often wonder why so many anti-american citizens bother to say in such an oppressive country…pretty sure this won’t see the light of day! Lol

  16. We live in America, the greatest country in the WORLD. We should be proud of our country, clearly many people would be very happy to live here. Find another place to put your protest forward, but not during the National Anthem. We should be proud to honor our FLAG as well and not forget the people who died to protect our freedoms. Last years protests were a kick in the gut to every family who has lost someone fighting for our country. Get a clue people!!!

  21. There’s an odd pattern to the progressive view of patriotism:

    2000-2008: Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.
    2008-2016: Dissent is racist, and patriotism means paying your taxes and “shared responsibility payments.”
    2016-?: Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.

  22. This is the hypocrisy that you point out.

    The very people who twisted these protests which had NOTHING TO DO with the anthem or military (no matter how many times they try to argue and dictate to those who protested and explicitly said otherwise; as if you are able to reach minds or something) are the same ones who do each of these things… they’re on a line getting food or beer, in the restrooms, on a line to get to their seats, shouting profanities and other nonsense while the anthem is being sung, are on their phones, and are military zealots, despite never once even considering signing up to join any branch of service.

    It’s hilarious to me.

  24. Even if only half the people stand out of conviction you still have a meaningful display of patriotism. If every one stands because they are afraid of the consequences you have turned the anthem into an act of obedience.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Understanding there is a consequence is the foundation of good behavior. In the absence of fear of repercussions, our society would degrade into anarchy.

  26. Those that don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it’s mistakes. Open your eyes Trump supporters. Someday you’ll be the one who’s told to comply or leave.

  27. nenlain says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:55 am
    Oh no, the draft dodger has spoken. Oh no…
    ———
    I assume you served?

  28. I honestly do not understand why people care what football players are doing or not doing. Same for other celebrities. Why do people care what they do or what they think? Have your own original thoughts and actions, people. Think for yourself and let the athletes and celebrities do their thing without you trying to emulate them. They don’t care about you. Don’t you care about them.

  29. Well put Florio … and don’t forget everyone at home, who talks, eats food, and comments about the singer WHILE the anthem is being played. There are hypocrites on this anthem EVERYWHERE

  30. Florio, I trust this post is tongue in cheek. You do a good job of exposing the hypocrisy of the owners’ capitulation. I suspect it wasn’t just capitulation but an economic decision. They are worried about losing viewers and season ticket holders. They believe this decision has the best interest on their bottom line.

