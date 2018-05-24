Thursday’s #PFTPM includes a visit with Charles Robinson

Getty Images

Charles Robinson on Yahoo Sports has been all over the Colin Kaepernick collusion case. With the Kaepernick case and the anthem issue currently back on the NFL’s front burner, it was a good time to bring Charles back for another visit to #PFTPM.

The end result was a 40-minute conversation that touched on a variety of issues, from Kaepernick to the anthem issue to the NFL’s stunning lack of a proactive P.R. strategy (or, currently, a high-level in-house P.R. executive) to whether the NFL should have allowed itself to be so far behind the curve on these issues to why the NFL also seems to be even further behind the curve on gambling.

The discussion with Charles Robinson is followed by answers to your questions. Friday’s #PFTPM will include a conversation with FOX rules analyst and former NFL V.P. of officiating Mike Pereira, who surely will have some thoughts about the new kickoff rule and the new helmet rule.

So subscribe to the podcast, rate it, review it, enjoy it, and help it grow by telling your friends (and enemies) about it.