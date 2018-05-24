Trump supports new NFL anthem policy, opposes players staying in locker room

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2018, 6:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

President Trump has weighed in on the NFL’s new national anthem policy, saying the owners took a step in the right direction — but warning that the rule allowing players to remain in the locker room could be problematic.

“I think that’s good,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem and the NFL owners did the right thing if that’s what they’ve done.”

Trump said he doesn’t think he deserves to be seen as the person who made the new policy happen, saying instead that he just highlighted something that a lot of Americans cared about.

“I think the people pushed it forward,” Trump said. “This was not me. I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward. This country’s very smart. We have very smart people. That’s something ideally could have been taken when it first started, it would have been a lot easier. But if they did that, they’re doing the right thing.”

The NFL has, in the past, allowed players to choose for themselves whether to stand for the anthem. Starting this year, players must stand if they are on the field, but they can choose not to be on the field during the anthem.

24 responses to “Trump supports new NFL anthem policy, opposes players staying in locker room

  2. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem”

    No. No, I don’t. Neither does anyone else. It’s a little thing called freedom.

  4. There are 32 locker rooms being equipped with new cameras today. Can’t wait for another week 1 to be about something other than football

  6. At this point, any player, that is an American citizen, not out on the field respecting the flag and anthem, is a liar and hypocrite. If they don’t get it by now, that a less offensive way to spotlight their activism needs to be implemented, then they’re not worth the powder.

  7. Trump is such a clown head. These players have the exact same rights as he does. Including staying in this country and voting for someone else. Archie Bunker Jr.

  9. This is no longer the United States. Pack it up, folks. Baby Boomers and Middle Americans have turned your country into a terribly sad joke.

  10. I continue to be surprised that so many Americans support a North Korea-esque, forced display of patriotism. One’s level of patriotism cannot be determined at all by this act.

    Plus, the people walking to the stadiums late and those watching at home don’t acknowledge the anthem. Why is this only a thing if you’re in or right by the stadium?

  13. How about no fans in beer lines when the anthem is being played – or else you get fined. And you at home, better stand up too.

  14. What’s next? March the players out in leg irons?
    Is it know which team owners voted for this?

  16. You know what is interesting?
    If uber-patriots were Actually Honoring Our Flag, they would be Actually Doing that, instead of looking around, trying to see who is sitting and who is standing.

  18. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
    =========================================
    Have to? Tyranny at it’s finest!

  20. Remove Trump and other politicians from our football. Remove the ability for SJWs to protest at their workplace, like the rest of the country. Make the NFL great again.

  21. Mixing politics with sports sucks mostly for the fans who escape life’s harsh realities following their favorite team. Fans spoke out by turning off the tv and doing something else. Blaming Trump is quite popular and he has become a convenient lightning rod for the indecisive owners who use the willing media to promote this narrative. I am a registered independant who has an affinity for the truth whether I like it or not. The new policy is in place because it cost the game fans and took money out of the pockets of the players and owners. If players want to effect change they have an incredible platform to do so without grandstanding during the playing of the anthem. It would he nice if we could all stand as one for a few minutes before each game, different politics, religion, and color but one human race United as Americans and then go beat the hell out of each other verbally defending our thoughts and ideas and the players physically competing on the field

  22. In defense of the NFL, the players shopudln’t protest on the job.

    But for Trump to say stand or you shouldn’t be in the country, sounds like fans in the stands could be arrested and kicked from the country for standing for the National Anthem.

    As a Veteran and an American I find this type of tyranny scary coming from the Oval Office.

    Trump is a phony patriot. He showed is colors when the draft came calling. He’s position is solely for power and financial gain. 2020 can’t get here fast enough.

  23. Isn’t there a rule or law that states you can’t criticize people for taking a knee during the anthem if you don’t know the words to the star spangled banner? Hmmm

  24. It’s sad that these players taking full advantage of capitalism aren’t showing their patriotism to the country that gives them that amazing opportunity to begin with. Hiding behind the idea of the fake premis of police brutality and racial discrimination is just a lazy excuse to bring more attention to themselves.

