Aaron Rodgers encouraged Thomas Dimitroff to get Matt Ryan deal done

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran into Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff at the Minneapolis airport during Super Bowl week. Rodgers had a request of Dimitroff.

“He just said to me, ‘We don’t know each other that well, but just get this deal done with Matt [Ryan] first so I can get on with my life,'” Dimitroff said during a guest appearance on Andrew Brandt’s The Business of Sports podcast, via Herbie Teope of NFL Media.

Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million deal with $100 million guaranteed on May 3. The Packers hope soon to sign Rodgers to a long-term deal.

Both sides hope to accomplish that before training camp begins.

Rodgers is scheduled to make base salaries of $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2020 in the final two years of his deal.

1 responses to “Aaron Rodgers encouraged Thomas Dimitroff to get Matt Ryan deal done

  1. Well, finally his salary is down to where his team COULD have a chance to make a serious run window for the SB!!!! IF he gets another contract before that is done and begins to impact the cap at the crazy QB money, then just say bye, bye SB chances!!! Just like the past several years. What makes these teams think they can somehow WIN the SB while their QB’s salary is much higher on the cap, when they could not get it done with LESS money against the cap? Duh!! Advantage to the rookie QB’s again.

