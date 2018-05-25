Aaron Rodgers encouraged Thomas Dimitroff to get Matt Ryan deal done

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran into Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff at the Minneapolis airport during Super Bowl week. Rodgers had a request of Dimitroff.

“He just said to me, ‘We don’t know each other that well, but just get this deal done with Matt [Ryan] first so I can get on with my life,'” Dimitroff said during a guest appearance on Andrew Brandt’s The Business of Sports podcast, via Herbie Teope of NFL Media.

Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million deal with $100 million guaranteed on May 3. The Packers hope soon to sign Rodgers to a long-term deal.

Both sides hope to accomplish that before training camp begins.

Rodgers is scheduled to make base salaries of $19.8 million in 2018 and $20 million in 2020 in the final two years of his deal.