Artie Burns thinks new anthem policy bullies those who would protest

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
The NFL’s non-compromise compromise regarding the national anthem consisted of the owners deciding to tell any player who would be inclined to protest during the anthem to take it to the locker room. Steelers cornerback Artie Burns thinks that this approach unfairly stigmatizes the players who would like to peacefully and silently protest.

It makes you look bad,” Burns said Thursday, via Lauren Kerschman of PennLive.com. “You got your whole team out there. You come jogging out and it’s, ‘Oh, he’s the guy who left the field.’ Who wants to go through that, man? That’s humiliating us as a person.

“We’re trying to stand for something and you’re going to single us out in front of everybody. You talk about bullying, man. That’s bullying. That’s my opinion.”

Burns sees the entire issue as many do — an effort to further divide a country that’s already so divided that it’s essentially two distinct countries whose residents are intermingled.

“I feel that’s just a topic to get everybody against each other,” Burns said. “I hate that we have to go down this route but it is what it is.”

Burns eventually cut off the topic, explaining that it was making him too angry. As players have a chance over the coming three-day weekend to further process what the owners have done, maybe even more of them will be angry come Tuesday, when they return to “voluntary” offseason work.

  3. Oh, he’s the guy who left the field.’ Who wants to go through that, man? That’s humiliating us as a person.

    “We’re trying to stand for something and you’re going to single us out in front of everybody”
    _______________________________________________________________________

    Artie- if you’re that embarrassed by your own actions, perhaps you should think twice about doing it.

  4. I think we’ll see that the teams will make a collective decision and will either all be on the field, or all in the locker room. Players and people whining about it just because they refuse to see the brighter aspects of the decision.

  5. So, he’s afraid to be singled out and humiliated because people will know he’s a protestor when he comes onto the field, but he had no problem singling himself out by kneeling during the anthem in front of 60,000 fans and a national TV audience? Yup… That makes sense.

  6. He is absolutely correct. And the freedom to protest injustice is a cornerstone of the nation. Meanwhile the guy in the WH thinks it’s the racists who have “some fine people”, while he supporters are buying beer during the anthem.

  7. Guarantee some lib reporter will be in the locker rooms with someone not going out…and it will be all anyone talks about the next day

  9. I have a few questions for the people who are actually offended by this topic:
    First, why are you so up in arms that you are ready to stop watching/boycotting the NFL when a handful of players choose to not stand for the anthem, but you had no issue watching/supporting the NFL when a few players beat women. How is ‘disrespecting’ a symbol of our country more offensive than physically hurting another human?
    Second, why is ok for people to speak out against domestic violence in America even though they never were a victim, but not ok to speak out against social injustice in America just because they happened to make money in America?
    Finally, why are you so easily offended when someone says America isn’t great to minorities and needs to be fixed, but many of you voted for a white billionaire who ran his campaign that America isn’t great and needs to be fixed?

  11. kane337 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm
    Artie feel free to protest any time you would like. Just not during your companies work time.

    ***********************************************************************************

    Wonder how many people who write comments like this, or thumbs-up them, or doing so on their company’s “work time.” But it’s not hypocritical.

  12. Well, aren’t the protestors trying to draw attention to themselves, and in turn, their cause? But Artie Burns doesn’t like the idea of…people knowing they were protesting?

  13. This comment plays more to the frighteningly unrealistic perspective some of these NFL players have on reality.

    This individual seems to believe that if he were to run onto the field after the Anthem were played, his act of protest would be revealed to the audience.

    That would be true.

    The unrealistic perspective is the alternative; protesting on the sidelines. Wouldn’t protesting on the sidelines reveal his intent to the audience as well? Wouldn’t it also reveal more, such as the type of protest he chose to make?

    Why is it so difficult to rationalize these player’s points of view?

  14. If some of your employee’s actions were turning off paying customers and potentially costing you millions of dollars you would put a stop to the actions. Period. Assuming you could do so legally. It would not matter if those employees skin was black, brown, purple or green. It would not matter how much they whined or complained. Artie has a choice . . . he could decide to find another job with another “more understanding” boss. Yeah, that is not gonna happen.

  15. So he is upset that he has no STAGE to to draw attention to his cause? Sorry, if he doesn’t want to stand for the anthem, he can now stay in the locker room. The NFL doesn’t have an obligation to provide a stage or forum for these guys.

  16. Who wants to go through that, man? That’s humiliating us as a person.
    ============================================
    I will grant Artie Burns one point, after watching him play the Jags in the playoffs last year, he knows a thing or two about humiliation.

  17. Burns can’t even make a play on third and 15 and now he is a voice of the NFL

  19. Who wants to go through that, man? That’s humiliating us as a person.

    —————

    People Artie – It’s people. People is the plural of person.

  22. cb28031 says:
    He’s right…..if the people think it’s about the flag and respect they can’t see the forest thru the trees…..
    ———-

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” –Colin Kaepernick

  24. “We’re trying to stand for something and you’re going to single us out in front of everybody.”

    You are singling yourselves out by kneeling when 60,000 others are standing. Duh.

  26. “We’re trying to stand for something and you’re going to single us out in front of everybody.“

    The players are more than a little fixated on doing it only in this one time and place. And I think its more about that than it is about the original issue. Otherwise these guys would have jumped all over the easy route of demonstrating on their own time and dime. They have their celebrity status no matter where they do it so they will still get the coverage.

  27. Still trying to figure out how protesting against our country at work in front of your customers became an acceptable and intelligent practice. Ratings going to take another nose dive. Going to be a train wreck. Fun to read about!

  28. This issue was fading away until the Constant Liar decided to excite his mouth breathing followers to deflect attention from his approaching impeachment. Instead of fanning the flames he needs to tell the truth and work on healing the racial divide rather than exploiting it.

  29. youngnoizecom says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:20 pm
    If you don’t see the issues here, you are a racist.
    —————————————

    People throw that word around so much now it means nothing anymore. To bad because it now only effects true victims of racism that aren’t believed because of people like you.

  30. People who want to hang Confederate States of America flags to honor their ancestors are bullied about it, too. I don’t hear much sympathy for them.

  31. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” –Colin Kaepernick

    Says the black man getting paid millions of dollars per year to play a game in that very country.

    Go figure.

  32. I have a few questions for the people who are actually offended by this topic:
    First, why are you so up in arms that you are ready to stop watching/boycotting the NFL when a handful of players choose to not stand for the anthem, but you had no issue watching/supporting the NFL when a few players beat women. How is ‘disrespecting’ a symbol of our country more offensive than physically hurting another human?
    ———————

    Simple. The criminals are handled by the justice system and also by the league through their conduct policy. The kneelers were given free reign by the league to disrespect the ideals that this country is founded upon. Namely that all men are created equal and that all men are free to pursue their own happiness. Not that we are promised the same outcomes.
    —————–

    Second, why is ok for people to speak out against domestic violence in America even though they never were a victim, but not ok to speak out against social injustice in America just because they happened to make money in America?
    —————

    Please feel free to speak out about “social injustice” but first define that term for all of us and explain how it operates.

    ——————

    Finally, why are you so easily offended when someone says America isn’t great to minorities and needs to be fixed, but many of you voted for a white billionaire who ran his campaign that America isn’t great and needs to be fixed?
    ——————

    America isn’t great for minorities? That seems to be a very odd position since America is the place that virtually every minority in the world would wish to live if given the choice. I don’t see minorities illegally sneaking into Venezuela, Egypt, Syria, Niger, Zimbabwe, North Korea, China, Malaysia or Pakistan, to name just a few.

    Minorites seem to flock to the USA, and perhaps you have no clue as to why. It is simple. They flock here for the opportunity. They work, make money, raise families, better themselves, rather than suffer the real discrimination that is present in most of the rest of the world.

    This “discrimination” that you allude to is a lie. America rewards hard work and “discriminates” against slackers, users, liars and thieves. The examples of successful minorities are too many to even bother to list. There are millions upon millions of successful minority people in the USA.

    How could that be possible where the “Country isn’t great to minorities”?

  33. deuce22222 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    The word “bullying” is now the most overused word in the English language.
    ————
    Take it up with the 1st ladies number one Cause…

  34. I’m so sick of hearing about people being outraged, claiming to be a victim and everyone saying they are being bullied. Americans are turning into a bunch of whiners.

  36. mediasloppy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    deuce22222 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    The word “bullying” is now the most overused word in the English language.
    ————
    Take it up with the 1st ladies number one Cause…

    ————————-
    I think there is a pretty big difference between school bullying and someone saying “If you want me to reward you with millions of dollars there are certain requirements to earning that reward”

  39. He’s right…..if the people think it’s about the flag and respect they can’t see the forest thru the trees….
    ———————————————————————————————-
    Then don’t protest during the playing of the National Anthem ….

    pick another time …. how about half-time?

