Broncos sign third-rounder Isaac Yiadom

The Broncos are down to two unsigned players in their 2018 draft class.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that cornerback Isaac Yiadom has agreed to a deal with the team. Yiadom was a third-round pick last month and has the standard four-year deal for players drafted after the first round.

Yiadom had 110 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions in 39 games at Boston College. He joins a cornerback group that bid farewell to Aqib Talib this offseason and still has Chris Harris, Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock and Brendan Langley on hand.

With Yiadom’s deal done, the Broncos need to sign first-rounder Bradley Chubb and third-rounder Royce Freeman to wrap up their 10-player class.