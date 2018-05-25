Browns continue front office shakeup

Getty Images

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey brought in plenty of his own guys already. Now that the draft is over, the changes are continuing in his personnel department.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are letting go a pair of long-time personnel staffers who had survived multiple regime changes there, and no longer have an exclusive deal with former NFL G.M. Scot McCloughan.

McCloughan is going back to consulting for anyone who wants to pay him for his scouting opinions.

Director of player personnel Chisom Opara and director of dollege scouting Bobby Vega are being replaced.

Neil Stratton of Inside the League reported that former Saints national scout Steve Malin will replace Vega as college scouting director, and that four other scouts were leaving: Area scouts Patrick Moore, Scott Levin, and Zac Bocian, along with scouting assistant Keegan Leyrer.