CBS to promote AAF during Super Bowl

Getty Images

CBS will televise the next Super Bowl. Starting a week later, CBS will televise games of the Alliance of American Football. So, during the broadcast of the Super Bowl, CBS will promote the AAF.

And the NFL is OK with it.

“It shouldn’t surprise you that we informed the NFL about we were doing this and they are pretty agnostic,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus recently said, via Terry Lefton of SportsBusiness Journal. “They don’t look at it as a threat to what they are doing. They look at it more as a developmental league.”

McManus didn’t confirm that the AAF will be promoted during the Super Bowl programming. Per Lefton, multiple industry sources said that the AAF will air a spot within the Super Bowl itself.

Some think that the AAF hopes to become a full-blown developmental league for the NFL. If the AAF becomes profitable (and gambling will help), the NFL could potentially buy it, eventually.