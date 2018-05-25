Competing with Ryan Tannehill helped Raekwon McMillan recover from torn ACL

AP

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s return to the field has been a major storyline for the Dolphins this offseason, but he’s not the only player on the road back from a season-ending knee injury.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan tore his ACL on his first snap of his first NFL preseason game and the 2017 second-round pick went from prospective starter to the operating room. McMillan went to rehab the injury from there and found himself working alongside Tannehill.

He also worked against Tannehill, albeit in a friendly competition that McMillan said helped push him on his way to a full recovery.

“We got our surgery on the same exact day,” McMillan said, via the Miami Herald. “We starting rehab on the same exact day. From Day 1, it was always a competition. Who could walk without their crutches first? Who could run full speed underwater first? It was just little stuff. Who can get a bigger quad muscle? It was just really stupid stuff like that to keep competing with each other.”

McMillan was set for a major role in the middle of the Dolphins defense last year and the team hopes to have him using his competitive juices to fill it for a longer stretch this season.