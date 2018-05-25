DeShone Kizer learning by watching after last year’s trial by fire

Getty Images

Normally the move from starting quarterback to backup is one that represents a step backward for a player, but that might not be the case for DeShone Kizer.

Kizer got thrown into the lineup by the Browns after being drafted in the second round last year and predictably struggled as part of a team that went 0-16. Kizer threw 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while being sacked 38 times and generally looking like a player that needed more seasoning before taking on a starting role.

Kizer will get a chance to obtain some of that seasoning in Green Bay after the March trade that sent him to the Packers. Kizer is now backing up Aaron Rodgers and he talked about the benefits that he sees from being able to watch an established star go about his business.

“This is an opportunity now to see it from a player’s perspective, a guy who’s been in here and experienced success within this league, and do whatever I can to find the intricacies within the game that I can develop myself,” Kizer said, via the Packers website. “… Discipline is everything. I mean, every time the guy takes a rep, every time he takes his drop, it’s the exact same way. If you go back and watch my film, you can see that I was adjusting things throughout the year. Obviously that comes with time.”

Kizer will take what he’s learned from both his trial by fire and observation and try to beat out Brett Hundley as the No. 2 in Green Bay. If he can do that, he may get a regular season chance to see if this approach has bettered his chances of getting another spin in the top job.