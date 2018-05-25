Dolphins sign Mike Matthews

Getty Images

The Dolphins have added another center to the roster.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Mike Matthews to their 90-man roster.

Matthews went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 and signed with the Browns. He didn’t make the team and moved on to the Steelers last year, but tore his patellar tendon during training camp.

Matthews is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews and the younger brother of Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews.

The Dolphins parted ways with longtime starting center Mike Pouncey this offseason and acquired Daniel Kilgore in a trade with the 49ers as a replacement. Jake Brendel, who saw action in every game as a reserve last season, is also on hand.