Eric Berry’s return provides a boost to the Chiefs

The Chiefs need a healthy Eric Berry.

Kansas City is 38-16 since 2013 when it has Berry in the lineup and only 15-11 without him. The safety missed 15 games last season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Patriots.

Berry has made the Pro Bowl every healthy year of his career.

“It’s great to have him out here [for OTAs],” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via B.J. Kissel of the team website. “He’s one of our leaders. It’s great to have him healthy. He’s flying around doing a great job.”

Berry reports he’s healthy and feeling good after spending 2017 trying to help the Chiefs in other ways than making tackles and intercepting passes.

“You can make an impact even when you’re not playing,” Berry said. “You can still be in-tune to the game plan and in-tune to the situations that are happening. I have a lot of experience now, this is my ninth year. There are a lot of guys that are younger than me that can learn from what I know.

“So, even with the young guys, I just keep spilling in knowledge to them because I know it’s going to help us as a team.”