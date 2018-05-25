Frank Ragnow working at left guard for Lions

Getty Images

After the Lions selected Frank Ragnow in the first round of last month’s draft, they said they had not decided whether he would start his NFL career at guard or center.

They haven’t made any final proclamations, but the signs point to guard. Ragnow has been working at left guard during OTAs with Graham Glasgow at center and said he’s happy to be anywhere the Lions want him to be this season.

“Don’t really have a preference,” Ragnow said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Just want to be out there helping the team. I’ve played a lot of positions in high school, played a lot of positions in college. I just like playing football and wherever they put me I’m going to be happy to be there.”

While nothing is set in stone, coach Matt Patricia said Ragnow “just kind of fits in with the group and goes and plays” and recent history under General Manager Bob Quinn — which predates Patricia, who was hired this offseason — has been that Lions first-rounders wind up staying where they play in their early practices. There were questions after the draft about which side tackle Taylor Decker would play and which linebacker spot Jarrad Davis, but Decker landed at left tackle right away and Davis hasn’t budged from the middle so Ragnow may be staying put.