Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The three Bills quarterbacks shared their thoughts on how the offseason is unfolding.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones has set consistency as his top goal.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will take part in Shark Week.

Jets S Jamal Adams isn’t lacking confidence.

WR Michael Crabtree is fitting in with the Ravens.

Why do Vegas sports books think so little of the Bengals?

The Browns are making changes to the personnel department.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is planning a “revenge tour” after playing hurt last season.

S Justin Reid has impressed Texans teammate Tyrann Mathieu.

Colts defensive line coach Mike Phair has been happy with his charges.

The Jaguars are adjusting to the new kickoff rules.

Said Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, “I think whenever you come into a group it is just best to come in kind of softly, and get the lay of the land. Every year it has gotten a little more comfortable for me, and with winning, it makes everything easier, all the way around.”

The Broncos are taking a look at RB Phillip Lindsay as a punt returner.

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins flashed with one-hand catches at practice.

DE Joey Bosa is excited about the Chargers drafting S Derwin James.

Raiders DE Bruce Irvin talked about going back to graduate from college.

What impact will DE Taco Charlton have on the Cowboys this season?

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has been showing off his receiving ability.

RB Corey Clement feels ready for a bigger role with the Eagles.

Washington announced the dates for their training camp.

RB Tarik Cohen‘s playing time with the Bears will go up if he proves to be a capable blocker.

Early impressions of the Lions defense.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be at the Indy 500.

Kai Forbath was surprised the Vikings drafted another kicker.

The Falcons have a pair of players from the Ivy League.

How will the Panthers receiver group shake out?

The Saints want the same offensive balance that they enjoyed last season.

The Buccaneers made changes to their scouting department.

Cardinals S Antoine Bethea is curious about how the new helmet rule will be enforced.

WR Brandin Cooks has made his presence felt with the Rams.

The 49ers are expanding into soccer.

The Seahawks like having a few healthy running backs.